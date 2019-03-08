Westlake Chemical praises Tower Force

Westlake Chemical recently employed the Tower Force team at its Aberdeen, Mississippi, facility. The project involved the re-tray of a stripper column.

After the project was completed, Tower Force received a letter of appreciation from the process engineer, project engineer and plant manager of Westlake.

"Working with your crew was an absolute pleasure," Westlake said in the letter. "Time and time again, [Tower Force] demonstrated the same attributes we value: safety and quality. Your crew was very respectful and great to work with. The attention to detail was very impressive. Your crew was patient and worked through it with us all. When we re-tray another stripper column, we sincerely hope to work with you again!"

Tower Force looks forward to continuing its relationship with Westlake as well. The Tower Force team is expanding to meet market needs, while hiring and retaining highly experienced pressure vessel personnel who perform vessel re-trays, retrofits and revamps day in and day out.

"Our management and crews have been together for 19-plus years," said Keith Hurst, president and general manager of Tower Force. "We are so close that we can almost tell what the other teammates are thinking. It is this kind of familiarity that enables us to mobilize quickly and think on our feet. Our management and crews eat, sleep and breathe tower work."

For more information, visit www.towerforce.com or call (281) 506-7152.

