Management systems: Three things you can’t ignore

CURTIS SHAKOTKO, COO, OneSource EHS

Tom Landry, the first head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, summed up the best way to be successful by stating, “The secret to winning is constant, consistent management.” With constant and consistent management, companies are able to transform from a group of talented individuals into an organized, focused, highly efficient team that works in unison to deliver outstanding products and services to their clients. Though most companies have some level of managing process already in place, all of us have room for growth and should constantly strive to improve how we’re managing our areas of responsibilities. By taking small steps and continuously improving the way we manage, we can lead our companies to take large strides in overall performance. If you’re thinking about incorporating a management system within your organization, here are three things that you should consider.

The first thing you can’t ignore about management systems is the consistency they provide to your company. Having the same expectations for employees and the same basis for decision making is achieved by taking the time to understand what specifically you’re trying to manage, understanding different perspectives and directives, and documenting how different areas are managed. Regardless of the functional area, the documentation process stays the same. Environmental, safety, quality, project management or some other aspect of your company can all be improved by writing out the process. This is one of the most overlooked steps and, without the documentation, it is difficult to see how everything fits together. Once you’ve documented the steps, a “picture” of how the organization works together begins to appear. People often question if time away from everyone’s daily routine is really worth it considering the many pressing business needs. The answer is absolutely! A study was conducted to capture the benefits of establishing a formalized managing process for environmental programs. The following highlights were received from employees across multiple companies and industries:

97 percent experienced improved program performance.

84 percent saw an improvement in communication.

83 percent had significant improvement in management and planning.

67 percent of companies enhanced their market position.

66 percent of companies effectively “transferred” responsibilities to lower levels of management.

63 percent of companies became more competitive.

48 percent of companies gained new clients.

To paraphrase Tom Landry, constant or continuous management is the secret to winning. This is true for everyone who has the responsibility of managing. An effective management system should provide specific instructions on the actions needed to meet the program goals, when results should be reported, and how they compare to established company goals. This may take the form of compliance procedures, operating procedures, work instructions or engineer controls. If you were to step into a manufacturing operation’s state-of-the-art control room, you’d find there’s a wealth of information at your fingertips. Manufacturing companies do a great job of actively managing and continuously improving each of their processes. This same level of active management and continuous improvement should be applied to all areas within an organization and can be achieved by establishing relevant metrics or key performance indicators (KPIs). Establishing clear KPIs will provide you with the insight to detect issues in the many different administrative functions of your company before they grow into problems and will enable you to constantly manage every aspect of your responsibility.

The last thing that shouldn’t be ignored is that getting started is easy. Establishing a defined managing process should start with understanding what you’re managing and how it’s being managed. All businesses, for better or worse, have an established culture and way of executing work. Never start improving how business is being managed until fully understanding your current position. Consider getting started by identifying the end results you want to achieve, and then designate some time each week and begin documenting your existing management process. While documenting, remember to document who holds specific roles and responsibilities within your organization. (It will be useful later on.) These small steps will provide tangible results.

Consistent, constant management of all aspects of your company is critical to your success and is easy to accomplish when you work with your team to gain multiple perspectives. If you decide a third party is needed to facilitate the development and implementation of your managing system, make sure to interview different organizations to understand their unique approaches. There are many different styles and strategies available for you to choose. Make sure to find a company that meets your individual needs with minimal disruption to the organization.

