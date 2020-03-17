Lyondell Houston refinery FCC to be shut through April

The gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker (FCC) at Lyondell Basell Industries’ 263,776 barrel-per-day (bpd) Houston refinery is expected to remain shut through April after more damage was found inside the unit, Gulf Coast market sources said on Friday, as reported by Reuters.

The 90,000-bpd FCC was shut by a Feb. 16 fire, which led to the discovery of large cracks in the unit’s reactor. Until the discovery of more damage this week, the inspection of and repairs to the unit were expected to finish in the first week of April, the sources said.

