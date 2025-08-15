Louisiana refinery gasoline unit work to start on Friday, Shell says

(Reuters) Shell said that a planned overhaul on the gasoline-producing unit at its 231,827 barrel-per-day Norco, Louisiana, refinery would begin on Friday, confirming a Reuters report.

People familiar with plant operations told Reuters on Wednesday that the 112,000-bpd resid catalytic cracking unit had been shut down by a leak and a planned overhaul, scheduled to begin in September, would start immediately.

"Shell Norco Energy and Chemicals Park will begin a planned maintenance turnaround on the resid catalytic cracking unit (RCCU), among other units, ahead of schedule. Work will begin on Friday, August 15, 2025," said Shell spokesperson Krista Edwards in an emailed statement.

The overhaul was previously scheduled to begin on September 15 and last for about 50 days.

In addition to the RCCU, Shell plans to shut the 14,800-bpd alkylation unit, 40,000-bpd naphtha hydrotreating unit and the GO-1 ethylene unit.

The RCCU uses a catalyst under high heat and pressure to convert resid crude oil into unfinished gasoline.

Alkylation units convert refining byproducts into octane-boosting additives that are combined with unfinished gasoline.

Hydrotreaters remove sulfur from motor fuels to comply with U.S. environmental rules.