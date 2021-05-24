Locked-out workers to rally at ExxonMobil for annual meeting

The United Steelworkers (USW) today said that on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, locked-out workers from the ExxonMobil oil refinery and blending and packaging plant in Beaumont will demonstrate outside the company's offices in Irving during its annual shareholders meeting, which is taking place virtually this year.

On May 1, members of USW Local 13-243 reported for work and were turned away by ExxonMobil, despite the company recording 2.7 billion in earnings for the first three months of 2021. The union has filed unfair labor practice charges with Region 16 of the National Labor Relations Board over the company's serious unlawful actions.

The group will depart Beaumont by bus and arrive for the rally in Irving at 8:30 a.m. They will be joined by USW members from ExxonMobil's Baytown, Texas, facility and Dallas area union activists, who will be attending in solidarity with the locked-out workers.

The union also will have a proxy-holding delegate attending the virtual meeting to raise questions about the unfair labor practices and lockout with the company's shareholders and top executives.