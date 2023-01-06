LMOGA marks century of innovation, looks to the future

For more than a century, Louisiana’s oil and natural gas industry has set the standard in innovation and energy production, and we are at the forefront of the future of energy with advancements to meet the needs of a changing global marketplace.

In 2023, Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association (LMOGA) is celebrating 100 years of industry leadership and innovation, while looking ahead to what’s on the horizon for Louisiana as we continue to invest in long-term solutions to meet the world’s growing energy needs.

1901 is recognized as the birth of the industry in Louisiana. However, 1923 marked the beginning of the association that would bring together all facets of the oil and natural gas industry across Louisiana and the Gulf of Mexico with a fundamental mission that would make historical impacts on energy development in the region and around the world. From the first pipelines to the birth of the offshore oil and gas industry in 1947, and the growth of the petrochemical refining sector, LMOGA has been there throughout our industry’s history.

LMOGA is the energy association for Louisiana. At its heart, LMOGA works to represent and demonstrate the significant impact of our industry and its people on Louisiana’s economy, and plays a critical role in advancing initiatives to enhance and protect our communities.

The association is poised to lead Louisiana’s energy industry through the next century. Louisiana’s oil and natural gas industry is deeply rooted in the fabric of our country. It will continue to play an integral role in America’s energy independence and future by exploring the best science right here in Louisiana and off our coast to ensure safe delivery of affordable, reliable energy that sustains our modern way of life and delivers economic opportunity for all, now and for decades to come.

Louisiana’s energy sector leads the way for sustainable technologies and new energy solutions, while providing the best jobs for tens of thousands of families in our state. For every job created in the industry, 1.4 more jobs are created elsewhere in Louisiana.

The oil and natural gas industry strengthens our state and communities through tax contributions, which in 2019 totaled $4.5 billion of state and local tax revenue and accounted for 14.6% of total state taxes. The industry also provides essential funding for parishes through state- wide emergency services, schools, libraries, healthcare and more.

The industry is also providing hundreds of millions of dollars in vital coastal restoration funding. In fact, Louisiana’s oil and natural gas industry is the largest private investor in our coast. In 2020, the state received $155.7 million, the highest possible Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act (GOMESA) funding for coastal projects. This is a direct result of a productive energy industry along our coast.

The industry is the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority’s (CPRA) primary funding source for coastal restoration efforts. Thirty four cents of every dollar in the CPRA budget comes directly from the state’s oil and natural gas industry. Since 2017, CPRA has received $354.6 million in GOMESA funding from the industry.

As the world’s energy marketplace is transformed in the coming years, Louisiana is poised to be at the forefront of the next generation of energy and maintain our place as an energy-rich state — just like our energy sector has led through hard work, innovation and advancement for the last 100 years. The industry is working on large-scale, groundbreaking ideas that will increase commerce, while protecting infrastructure and building up our coast. Industry, science and communities are coming together to make things happen across our state and across the nation to meet America’s energy needs to the benefit of the environment and communities.

Even if other outside voices think we can’t, we know that the energy industry can thrive in Louisiana, while improving our communities and our environment. As we’ve done for more than a century, Louisiana will continue to show the world what’s possible.

For more information, visit lmoga.com or call (225) 387-3205.