LMOGA elects Edmondson to chair board

The Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association (LMOGA) recently announced the election of Lavelle D. Edmondson as chair and Selby Bush as vice-chair of its Board of Directors.

Edmondson is director of state government and public affairs east for Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) and a long-time member and supporter of LMOGA. He succeeds Gloria Moncada, former ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery, manager, who served as chair of the association since 2019.

Bush is Acting Head of Corporate Affairs – Petroleum for BHP and a long-time LMOGA board member. Bush is the second female Vice-Chair of the organization in its 98-year history.

LMOGA, founded in 1923, is a trade association exclusively representing all sectors of the oil and gas industry operating in Louisiana and the Gulf of Mexico. LMOGA serves exploration and production, refining, transportation, marketing, and mid-stream companies as well as other firms in the fields of law, engineering, environment, financing and government relations.