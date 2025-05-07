Leveraging digital tech to ensure contract management compliance

Effective construction project management requires digital tools that enhance transparency and provide customers with clear project details.

Recognizing the unique demands of each project, The Brock Group has developed a system to support contract management compliance while improving project execution.

As a leading multi-craft specialty services provider, The Brock Group supports industrial and commercial businesses across the U.S. and Canada. With more than 75 years of experience, the company delivers maintenance, turnaround and construction services, helping customers maintain compliance, minimize downtime and address safety concerns. Brock’s approach emphasizes high-quality service, operational efficiency and continuous improvement through technology-driven solutions.

To enhance project oversight, Brock developed FieldForce™, a proprietary software platform designed to track labor, equipment and materials across multiple concurrent projects. The system provides a standardized framework that improves data collection, analysis and communication. Integrated with Brock’s corporate enterprise resource planning suite, FieldForce ensures real-time data alignment with project deliverables, improving contract compliance, cost tracking and productivity. A custom digital dashboard offers customers a real-time view of project progress, enabling proactive management and reducing potential delays.

FieldForce represents a shift toward digital transformation in industrial services. During its development, Brock’s management team identified key productivity challenges and implemented standardized processes and automation to address inefficiencies. This approach has resulted in more organized decision- making, strengthened contract compliance and increased customer satisfaction. Brock’s Chief Information Officer Chris Dorsey noted, "While the majority of FieldForce’s development is complete, ongoing enhancements continue in collaboration with business partners."

A core feature of FieldForce is its contract module, which ensures that all recorded labor hours, equipment usage and materials align with contractual agreements. Designed for flexibility, the system manages time and materials, lump sum and unit rate contracts across diverse projects and customers.

The platform also integrates with customer systems, reducing manual data entry and minimizing errors. Real-time data capture is essential for effective project management, and FieldForce facilitates this through the field management tool — a tablet-enabled application initially developed for a large LNG project. The tool allows field teams to track productivity, document constraints, obtain digital signatures and manage progress reporting — all while prioritizing safety and execution.

Built for scalability, FieldForce leverages cloud-based technologies that automatically adjust to project demands. In addition to contract compliance and performance tracking, Brock incorporates advanced 3D scaffold design, WorkFace Planning and AI-powered workflows to further enhance project efficiency.

By continuously refining its digital tools, The Brock Group aims to provide customers with greater project visibility, improved compliance and more efficient resource management. When results matter, choose Brock.

