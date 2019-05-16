LDPE containment specialist celebrates ‘double-digit growth’

For over 10 years, The Blast Bag Co. has built all sorts of containment devices, from funnels to divert mass amounts of liquid, to custom low-density polyethylene (LDPE) containment berms. If you have a containment need but don't know how to contain it with any current product on the market, Blast Bag can help. BIC Magazine recently sat down with Vice President Danny Earp to learn more about the company's mission, history and growth trajectory in the coming year.

Danny Earp, vice president, The Blast Bag Co.

BIC: What is The Blast Bag Co., and why should people use it?

EARP: The Blast Bag Co. manufactures and sells an assortment of LDPE containment products that are environmentally friendly, safe for personnel and cost-efficient.

Blast Bag manufactures all products in-house. This allows us to create any product to fit your specified need. The best part is we are excellent about identifying and assisting our clients' needs for specialty containment solutions in numerous industries.

BIC: What's in store for Blast Bag in the next year?

EARP: We are about to come up on our second year in our new facility in La Porte, Texas, and we are already looking to expand the footprint of our manufacturing area. Our company has steadily grown over the past 12 years, but double-digit growth for 2018 and 2019 shows us we are on the right track.

BIC: What sets Blast Bag apart from its competitors?

EARP: We have patented products; a proprietary blend of LDPE with anti-static, on-site design; and manufacturing with a willingness to upgrade our designs if we find a better way to make a safer product.

BIC: What is Blast Bag's mission in the industry?

EARP: I think our company slogan says it best: "A Clean Solution to a Dirty Job." All customers in the petrochemical industry who make anything are going to have to clean their equipment, and it is going to create a mess. That mess is what we can help mitigate for our customers.

BIC: Can you say more about Blast Bag's history of success?

EARP: Our company started with an idea to make the hydroblasting process easier, safer and more environmentally friendly. As our industry has grown, we have grown with it. There have been many improvements to the product line as well as our manufacturing process. Our team comes from multiple backgrounds within the industry, which goes hand-in-hand with our growth. Having these employees with different experiences allows us to understand how and where improvements can be made. Although The Blast Bag Co. has been around for just 12 short years, we have been within the industrial industry for more than 30 years. That experience is what has assisted us in becoming the company we are today.

For more information, visit www.theblastbag.com or call (281) 476-9361.

