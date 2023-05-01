Koch Industries awarded 2023 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year

Koch Industries Inc. earned the EPA ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award for 2023.

This is the third consecutive year Koch has received this award and the fourth overall, maintaining its status in ENERGY STAR’s Sustained Excellence category. ENERGY STAR award winners lead their industries in the production, sale and adoption of energy-efficient products, homes, buildings, services and strategies; it is the highest honor bestowed by the EPA. Employees across Koch companies work to use fewer resources as they create life-sustaining essentials and everyday products that help people improve their lives.

“Being recognized again by the EPA for superior energy performance is an important milestone for Koch,” said Sheryl Corrigan, director of environmental, health and safety at Koch Industries. “Our employees drive, design and implement energy improvement initiatives and projects at our sites, together with our customers, suppliers and community partners. We all win by using fewer resources. Receiving this award is a testament to our employees’ innovations that drive process enhancements, as well as our ongoing investments in new technology.”

