Growth fueled by constant innovation

With more than 400 craftsmen and women employed by Diamond Refractory Services, and with access to a total of 1,500, there's hardly a turnaround refractory project in America that Diamond can't handle.

"We've been in the refractory business for more than 20 years," said Chase Drake, Diamond's president and engineering manager. "Our longevity and depth of experience really give our customers confidence in our ability to execute. That's part of the reason we're growing as quickly as we are."

Intumescent fireproofing installed by certified applicants.

"Our growth is also fueled by the expansion of our geographic footprint," Drake explained. "In the fall of last year, we had five large FCCU projects we were working on simultaneously -- in Michigan, Oklahoma, Texas, Montana and California. Going into spring of this year, we've got FCCU and furnace projects happening simultaneously in Illinois, Louisiana, Tennessee, California and Texas. We go wherever we need to -- sometimes at a moment's notice. Our ability to respond quickly and adapt to change has been integral to our success."

Also fueling the company's success is its commitment to safety. Diamond hasn't had an OSHA "lost time" incident in over seven years, a testament to just how seriously the company takes the safety and health of customers and employees.

"Safety is our heartbeat," Drake explained. "It's the center of who we are as an organization. In fact, we've won the South Texas Industrial Safety Award for three consecutive years. I know I speak for everyone here when I say that we couldn't be prouder."

Indeed, Diamond has a lot to be proud of when it comes to safety, including winning the South Texas Industrial Industry Safety Award. Diamond's safety manager, David Hernandez, explained just why that safety heartbeat reverberates throughout the whole organization. "Our safety culture is second to none," he said, pointing to the successes achieved

last year. "Even with record growth in 2018, we've kept safety at the forefront of everything we do. Every day, on every Diamond jobsite, every employee helps us make safety happen."

"We've also invested significant resources in training our people, both in new safety techniques and the proper use of particular products and application methods," Drake added. "It's this constant investment in people and attention to safety that make us who we are. If 2018 is any sort of indicator, 2019 should be a banner year."

For more information, visit www. diamondrefractory.com or call (713) 378-9200.

