Industry productivity expected to continue increasing in 2020

Dean Foreman, chief economist for API.

According to Dean Foreman, chief economist for API, the U.S. energy revolution has provided a great service to households by lowering energy expenditures so those households can afford the inflation reflected in the cost of food, education and health care.

"Industry progress continues by virtue of technology," Foreman said.

Foreman pushed back against recent bearish reporting in the Wall Street Journal and other news sources that claim the oil and gas industry's productivity is dropping.

Productivity has remained strong, he insisted, noting the amount of crude and recoverable reserves in the industry and the U.S. has continued to increase.

"These are all very good structural indicators of where we are headed in the industry with this trend we've seen over the past 10 years [where] a lot of new companies [are] coming into the market and participating in innovative ways," Foreman said in a presentation titled "Oil and Gas Supply Chain Compliance: An overview of economic, trade and industry trends" at the Oil and Gas Supply Chain Conference held recently in Houston. "As this matures, as you would expect in any industry, you see a turning point for this trend toward consolidation in the next decade. But it's fundamentally strong, and it's fundamentally part of this economy."

At the same time, Foreman recognized that tariffs, sanctions and "the extrapolations of U.S. power globally" remain challenges.

As questions continue to loom about the proposed trade deal between China and the U.S., Foreman said he believes "it's not the most important issue, especially from the integrated supply chain and procurement perspective."

Among global issues involving the U.S., including the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), "some are market- based, some are policy-based, and some are infrastructure-based," Foreman said. "But keep in mind that we're in a largely saturated market from an energy perspective, so much of the growth of the energy revolution and what it is doing for our economy and resource development is a growth concept from here forward."

Infrastructure, exports and new projects

Foreman observed that infrastructure issues continue to be of concern to the industry, particularly as they pertain to widening the Houston Ship Channel and expanding crude oil export capacity in Corpus Christi, Texas.

"Infrastructure on the oil and gas side is limited," he said. "As of October 2019, we are already exporting 3.2 million barrels per day, so if you get the growth the U.S. Energy Information Administration expects over 2020, there will be continued production gains.

"We saw a record 12.6 million barrels per day of production in October 2019, and that's continued to increase," Foreman said, noting reports "upward of 12.8 million barrels per day" were reported through November.

"If that continues to go up by another million barrels per day in 2020, we are right at that limit from an export perspective of how much we can export," he said.

Natural gas and LNG exports are at record-setting levels as well, he said.

"We have a record queue of federally approved LNG export projects, and now the market has to sort out which of those is actually going to go [forward]," he continued. "A large number of them have already taken affirmative final investment decisions, and some 15 of them are in a geographically concentrated area in Louisiana and Texas along the Gulf Coast."

In the past, investors have been scared off by low prices, but the opposite proved true in 2019, Foreman concluded, likening the U.S. market to "sharks circling in the water with people wanting a piece of the action."