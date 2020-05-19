How to make turnaround planning more efficient, effective

Shutdowns, turnarounds and outages (STOs) are expensive, complex, highrisk events that must be scoped, planned, scheduled and executed with precision to stay competitive. It only takes one significant overrun to severely impact a business financially.

Even the most basic plans can involve dozens of complex interactions among different departments, disciplines and people -- from front-line engineers and schedulers to security management personnel. To complicate matters even more, these different areas are nearly always separated by technological and organizational barriers, and crossing those barriers takes time, costs money and limits efficiency.

The only solutions previously available to STO planners have been complex, expensive applications often used for many of the required functions of identifying the proper event-scope worklist and planning work performed in corrective, preventive or predictive activities. Not typically integrated, each of these applications may require expensive licenses, extensive training and complex analysis to ensure readiness for the STO event schedule development and work execution. This presents a significant barrier for organizations seeking to improve scope and planning operations often shared among in-house and contract personnel.

For example, any credible turnaround service management solution can collect, prioritize and manage project information for a turnaround, but it can't integrate and consolidate that information into a single, easy-to-use worklist. Planners are left trying to cobble together information from many backend systems into Microsoft Excel to plan an event, compromising the integrity of the information and creating delays in the project. As a result, the barrier between planning and fulfillment creates unnecessary expenses and inefficiencies -- no matter how well each area performs on its own. These natural boundaries make the possibility of a successful, on-time and on-budget turnaround more difficult.

STOplanner by STOlogix is a software solution that eliminates these pain points and has the ability to budget and plan work activities -- as well as the materials and personnel needed -- in a single, intuitive platform. STOplanner offers streamlined efficiency and visibility among STO stakeholders, and organizations can also benefit from more efficient planning and estimating, along with quicker transfer of job plans into the schedule, saving time and money. When data is generated and organized properly, a team can make better decisions regarding the turnaround earlier in its timeline. With STOplanner, the ability to have all this organized information easily shared across the entire turnaround organization leads to shorter learning curves and better results for the turnaround event as a whole.

STOplanner benefits include:

A more efficient planning and estimating process, along with the quick transfer of job plans into the schedule, which saves time and money.

Consolidation of dozens of data points into a centralized location, allowing you to manage and monitor the budget and scope of your event with a proactive focus.

use of technology reinforces the STO process and procedures to ensure consistent, measurable results.

The ability to budget and plan work activities, necessary materials and personnel requirements in a single, intuitive platform that offers streamlined efficiency and visibility among STO stakeholders.

Consolidation of information that is held in complex and expensive applications. This better identifies the proper event scope worklist and planned work performed in corrective, preventive and predictive activities.

For more information, visit www.stologix.com or call (281) 842-8333.