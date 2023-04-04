HF Sinclair Corporation announces additions to its executive leadership team

HF Sinclair Corporation announced that in connection with Tim Go’s previously announced promotion to Chief Executive Officer and President of HF Sinclair effective May 9, 2023, the following individuals have been added to its executive leadership team.

Valerie Pompa has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Operations. Ms. Pompa has served as Senior Vice President, Refinery Operations for HF Sinclair since 2020 and has held various senior operations roles within the oil and gas industry for more than 30 years, including 17 years with Flint Hills Resources, LP.

Steve Ledbetter has joined HF Sinclair as Executive Vice President, Commercial. Prior to joining HF Sinclair, Mr. Ledbetter spent 24 years with Shell in various management roles, including President and Chief Executive Officer of Jiffy Lube International, and most recently, President and Chief Executive Officer of Shell Midstream Partners GP LLC.

Matt Joyce has joined the lubricants and specialty products segment of HF Sinclair as Senior Vice President, Lubricants & Specialties. Prior to joining HF Sinclair, Mr. Joyce spent 28 years with The Lubrizol Corporation in various leadership positions, including Vice President, Global Sales and Marketing, President, Lubrizol Japan, and most recently, Vice President, Corporate Ventures.

“I am confident in the abilities of these three individuals and believe their proven track record will continue to drive forward HF Sinclair’s commercial and operational initiatives,” said Tim Go, President, and incoming Chief Executive Officer.