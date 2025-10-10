HASC expands to new location in Brusly, Louisiana

Opening October 27, HASC Louisiana Brusly will expand access to essential training and occupational health services across West Baton Rouge Parish.

The new location offers convenient access to Safety Essentials®, the most widely accepted, reciprocal PSM contractor orientation nationwide.

Other services include:

Site-specific training and custom course development

Standardized safety classes and instructor-led programs

Occupational health testing and teleSTAT® telemedicine

Background checks and drug & alcohol testing

In response to industry demand, this expansion strengthens their partnership with local contractors and owner companies, enhancing safety performance, improving efficiency, and supporting long-term operational success across the region.

Check out their Open House later this year, where you can meet the team and learn more about how they're building safe workplaces across Louisiana. More details to come!

Questions? Contact LAinfo@hasc.com.