Ford develops new SUV that runs purely on gasoline

The Ford Motor Company announced Wednesday that it has developed a new SUV that will be powered exclusively by gasoline, a 100 percent reliable, oil-based energy source.

“We’re very proud to introduce the Ford Petrola, a vehicle that runs on a specialized fuel derived almost entirely from naturally occurring organic compounds,” said Raj Nair, the company’s vice president of global product development.

“Whether you’re commuting to work or heading out for a little adventure on the weekend, just fill the Petrola with gasoline and you’ll be ready to go. Best of all, this pure hydrocarbon fuel source is currently available at more than 100,000 filling stations across America.” Nair also noted that prototypes of the new vehicle have been able to travel more than 300 miles on a single “power charge” of gasoline.

Source: Click Here

Happy April Fool's Day from BIC Magazine