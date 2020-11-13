Five keys to successful facilities management

Overseeing the maintenance and management of a facility or production operation can be challenging.

If you seek help with handling the diverse duties of managing critical systems, maintenance and repair tasks, janitorial and housekeeping responsibilities, business support services, security services, and health and environmental issues, here are the keys to successfully partnering with a facilities management company:

Reduction in cost: As you know, repair and maintenance issues can frequently slow down your business. Partnering with the right facility management company can reduce future headaches, lower your unexpected repair costs and enhance your business' performance. Once your facility is running smoothly and efficiently, you can focus on the productivity of your business.

Streamlined process for enhanced productivity: When you choose a facility maintenance partner with the right process for keeping track of routine maintenance and facilities administration, you can throw away the clipboard. When maintenance technicians can view all the information linked to work orders or tasks on their mobile devices or computers, their work becomes more efficient and streamlined. You will also save time on travel when maintenance technicians can access real-time data, check inventory and check on future work orders without going back to the workplace.

Efficiency reduces overtime: By partnering with a facilities management company that runs efficiently, you can trim overtime considerably. Scheduled maintenance decreases the need for emergency repairs and maintenance.

Training to ensure conformity: Maintenance and facilities administration systems must abide by regulatory requirements. Because all maintenance administrators face inspections by regulatory authorities, you need the right partner to help you decrease the amount of paperwork and preparation needed for an audit. Maintenance administrators can create reports showing the maintenance work done on essential machinery, ensuring traceable conformity and minimizing the risk of penalties.

Making safety a priority: Safety standards help to avoid critical malfunctions and failures. This reduces work-time loss because of mishaps and makes the environment safer for everyone involved. In a proactive environment, employees are encouraged to know the standards and report potentially hazardous situations.

Greenup Industries specializes in delivering first-rate maintenance services to the oil and gas, construction and telecommunication industries. With thousands of local and diverse vendors in our Greenup Tracker program, Greenup Industries provides turnkey services from building maintenance to construction and other specialty services. We have had great success in improving quality, effectiveness and cost efficiency, while also simplifying procurement.

For more information, visit www.greenupind.com or call (225) 283-4843.