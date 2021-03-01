ExxonMobil Baton Rouge refinery seeks local, diverse contractors

Local business owners and suppliers in the Baton Rouge, Louisiana, area are hoping the approval of a more than $240 million investment into ExxonMobil’s refining capabilities will bring a much-needed economic relief to that region.

Specifically, minority and Black-owned small businesses that provide a wide variety of services from catering to marketing supplies to pest control and other forms of commerce potentially stand to benefit greatly from this influx of cash.

“We encourage anyone who is interested in working with ExxonMobil to register,” said Caroline Mays, a representative of ExxonMobil.

ExxonMobil recently launched a “Working with ExxonMobil” web series, which aims to help business owners learn more about the company’s certified contractor qualification process.

Mays added that ExxonMobil actively seeks to heighten inclusivity by working with small businesses and minority-owned businesses.

ExxonMobil has a dedicated portal through which potential suppliers can register their companies. Companies can go to CVMSolutions.com, select the “Suppliers” tab and click “Register” under “U.S. Based Registration.”

For opportunities at any of ExxonMobil’s Baton Rouge area facilities, email BatonRougeLocal@ExxonMobil.com.

“We’re working with businesses in Baton Rouge, but there are opportunities all over the state,” said Chandra Reed, a representative of ExxonMobil. “We encourage [business owners] to register with the systems in place so that you will have the opportunity to have some engagement.”

Proof of safety

ExxonMobil emphasized that safety is a core value and will be considered in every decision it makes.

Potential contractors are required to prove their safety statistics, meeting a three-year average, total recordable incident rate (TRIR) of 2.0 or below, a lost-time incident rate (LTIR) of 1.0 or below, and an experience modification rate (EMR) of 1.0 or below.

Additional requirements include a minimum of three years of business experience, a valid state contractor’s license (if applicable) and all regulatory required licenses or permits.

Mays said that specific insurance requirements are dependent upon the scope of the work as well as ExxonMobil’s needs.

“I hate to get into specifics around bonding or insurance requirements, because …all of that will go into our purchase order agreements,” Mays explained. “Once we determine what we need, we’ll get alignment and work on those different processes.”

Addressing whether or not engaging contractors will impact the number of individuals directly employed by ExxonMobil Baton Rouge, ExxonMobil’s Danny Lee stressed that the “excitement around this project that we’re trying to bring to this region” has the potential of preserving the existing workforce.

“Certainly, when we bring a project and growth and investments to the region, that gives us an opportunity to not only retain or preserve our existing workforce but to build upon that workforce as well,” Lee said. “In terms of impact and effect [on employment], certainly the more projects we bring here, the more opportunities we can create. We want to compete and remain competitive to some of our sister sites in Texas, so project growth is good and beneficial in the long term.

“Let’s continue this ongoing conversation. We feel strongly about supporting our local business community and together we can make Louisiana stronger.”