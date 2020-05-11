‘Excellence’ is this boiler company’s standard

As Gulf Coast Boiler's new director of operations, Jim Short has extensive experience with turnaround and maintenance work in the electrical and nuclear industries.

Jim Short, director of operations, Gulf Coast Boiler

Short's time in these fields has taught him the importance of developing people at all levels of an organization, utilizing tools such as a strong training program, and not compromising when it comes to maintaining a standard of excellence.

According to Short, "excellence" is Gulf Coast Boiler's standard, and the company's focus is on its people. Gulf Coast Boiler has passionate professionals ready and capable to respond to customers' needs 24/7/365.

Since Short is responsible for all personnel in Gulf Coast Boiler's operations department, he is focused on developing the company's workforce from a technical standpoint, as well as grooming the next generation of its leadership.

"I act strategically to help ensure sustainable success for the company," Short said. "Gulf Coast Boiler focuses on building a team of the right personnel with the right behaviors and training them to perform at a level of excellence."

According to Short, "people" are also Gulf Coast Boiler's passion.

"Who we are and how we do what we do make us unique and sustainable," he stated. "As a leader, developing your people should be a main priority. Know your people, their strengths and areas that may need development, and help them achieve their professional goals."

Gulf Coast Boiler is a division of GCB Industries. Located in Houston, GCB Industries serves the Gulf Coast region from Corpus Christi, Texas, to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and beyond. Gulf Coast Boiler is the full-service steam, heating and hot water boiler division. This division specializes in boiler installation, repairs, troubleshooting, turnkey plant installations, boiler maintenance and rentals.

GCB Industrial is the specialty services division that serves the petrochemical, chemical, power plant, oil and gas, refining, pulp and paper, and manufacturing industries. GCB Industrial provides a wide range of construction services, including civil and mechanical.

"With Gulf Coast Boiler and GCB Industrial, GCB Industries works as one team to provide the complete customer experience," Short said. "Both divisions share the same culture and core values. However, each company is technically specialized with talented experts in its respective field."

Whether it's at Gulf Coast Boiler or GCB Industrial, the safety of GCB Industries' employees and customers is placed above all else.

"Safety is in everything we do, in the field and at the corporate level," Short said. "We have a wealth of safety knowledge and field experience throughout the entire organization."

For more information about Gulf Coast Boiler, visit www.gulfcoastboiler.com or call (713) 588-0900.