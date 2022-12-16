ERCOT to provide real-time energy generation usage

As part of ERCOT’s ongoing commitment to communicate clear and reliable information on grid conditions with all Texans, a new Fuel Mix dashboard will provide a real-time view of ERCOT’s energy generation by resource type.

“The new Fuel Mix dashboard is the latest in a series of improvements to increase public visibility into the operation of the grid,” says Dan Woodfin, ERCOT Vice President of System Operations. “This new dashboard shows real-time data on what generation mix is powering our grid at a given moment.”

The Fuel Mix dashboard resource categories include solar, wind, hydro, power storage, natural gas, coal and lignite, nuclear, and other.

The Fuel Mix dashboard is accessible from the Grid and Market Conditions page.