Driving solutions for STO innovation

For over 14 years, KAP Project Services has been helping clients in the energy industry improve their shutdown, turnaround and outage (STO) and capital projects. Over the past two years, the KAP team has been focused on developing additional products and services that help alleviate risk and improve confidence of success throughout the STO event's lifecycle. Our goal has grown from only providing professional services to also providing software and solutions that add value at every phase of the STO lifecycle.

STOs are complex, high-risk events that require large investments and must be expertly managed to stay competitive; it only takes one poor execution to negatively impact a business. Those poorly executed STOs can cost an organization millions of dollars; impact long-range asset reliability, driving up operational cost; and result in permanent damage to a business.

Even the most basic turnaround can involve dozens of complex interactions among different departments, personnel and disciplines. To complicate matters even more, these different areas are nearly always separated by technological and organizational barriers, and crossing those barriers takes time, costs money and limits efficiency.

Companies often turn to digital transformation technologies, and there are many companies willing to offer their services. Digital transformation in the STO industry is probably a term that has been overused lately. Digitally transforming and upgrading the STO process is mainly driven by three key goals: modernization of the business, cost cutting and staying competitive. Barriers to achieve these goals are often centered around cultural assimilation, integration with legacy processes and systems, and senior management buy-in. Providing transformational solutions that address these barriers assists clients in achieving strategic asset management goals and offers a solid return on investment.

The KAP solution

KAP offers transformational products and services that can add value at every phase of the STO lifecycle, addressing barriers to success discussed above. KAP offers products and services needed to plan, schedule, manage and analyze all aspects of an STO event as well as improve confidence in readiness.

From turnaround portfolio planning and budgeting to work execution and post-critique analysis, KAP is providing visibility to quality and risk-validated project plans and schedules with improved communication and collaboration throughout execution.

The KAP Family of Companies' offerings are designed to be customized to our customers' unique needs:

KAP Project Services offers personnel and professional solutions to effectively plan, schedule and execute your STO event, from beginning to end. KAP's personnel, readiness assessments, risk workshops, schedule analysis and consulting support bring our customers the confidence for successful STO or capital project execution.

STOlogix offers software solutions to help clients organize, plan and manage an STO event. STOplanner, our core offering, increases planning efficiency and effectiveness by combining several software needs into one platform, consolidating dozens of data points into a centralized location.

TACTEXS offers on-site STO event execution management. Our core solution, C2stat, is the industry's first service offering that provides real-time updates and live status visibility with real-time key performance indicators. The key value of C2stat is the live schedule that monitors progress and optimizes resources during an STO event, enabling immediate adjustments for maximum efficiency.

