Dow, Kinder Morgan laud leader in control room solutions

Photo courtesy of Architectural Design: FSB, Architects & Engineers.

The correct console is a key element in every control room. Many are purpose- built solutions that require a direct manufacturer relationship to complete the project on time and without costly delays. At Evosite, each detail, including pre-assembly and installation, is conducted by in-house personnel.

Around the globe, thousands of mission- critical facilities protect people, deliver utilities and streamline critical processes. Every element of these highly restricted areas supports extensive technology and enhances the situational awareness of the people who work there. Only a handful of companies design and outfit these environments. Evosite is one of them.

Evosite's products and processes are important, but people are its most valuable asset. Everyone at Evosite understands they are all responsible for delivering results that exceed clients' expectations. They know what it takes to compete at this high level. It's the company's culture and how it supplies some of the best results in the world.

Evosite is an ISO-certified company, which directly reflects its attention to detail and ability to deliver the highest quality of product and cus tomer service.

Why choose Evosite?

Here are just a few reasons why you should choose Evosite for all your control room needs:

Exceptional service: It is Evosite's goal to exceed your expectations. The company prides itself on delivering a sound product and excellent customer service.

Unique approach: Every control room, regardless of the industry's specific requirements, is dissected in detail and design-tailored to your needs.

Loyal to customers: As a forever-extension of your team, Evosite is there before, during and after the installation of your project.

Committed to quality: In accordance with Evosite's ISO 9001: 2015 certification, your project is assembled in-house to ensure quality before being packaged and sent to your jobsite for final installation.

Client testimonials

Industry has taken notice of Evosite's innovative leadership in designing and outfitting control rooms. Here's what its clients are saying:

"Evosite did a great job of working with us, following our rules and working to get the installation completed quickly," said an Evonik Corp. representative in Indiana. "I'm very pleased with their product and how it looks, and very happy with their installation crew. I look forward to having them back and everything continuing to go smoothly."

"The Evosite team always exceeds our expectations," agreed a Dow Chemical representative in Texas.

"We were really impressed with the installation," said an Enterprise Products representative in Louisiana. "Evosite's technicians had a great attitude and were very efficient.

They went out of their way to make sure our console was perfect."

"The project really went smooth," added a Kinder Morgan representative in Colorado. "The installation was great. Management is very pleased. We will use Evosite again."

For more information, visit www. evosite.com or call (713) 365-3900.

View in Digital Edition