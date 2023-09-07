Employees find comfort with repetition, but a drastically changed workplace has left companies perplexed about developing an altered playbook.

New strategies address conducting business while accommodating expectations levied by a similarly changed workforce.

Remote work positions and virtual meetings have reigned as the more common work avenues in recent years. While serving as an alternative with the best intentions, operations suffered.

"Safety took a hit without face-to-face interactions," said COL. Ben Mitchell, USA (Ret) and director of safety, health, and security at Kaneka North America. "We had no more safety walkarounds and teams became ineffective."

Mitchell explained that transitioning to a new workplace requires preparation to endure potential future upset. Participating as a panelist at the Petrochemical and Refining Summit by Marcus Evans in New Orleans, Mitchell said, "Crisis management teams need to be prepared to meet management change and supply chain issues."

Moderating the panel, Randy Carlisle, national reliability manager of merchant gases with Airgas, an Air Liquide company, believes that people want to refrain from reentering the workplace, but understand the consequences of not being physically present. Many projects suffer because of the lack of interaction.

"Turnarounds were less effective," Carlisle said. "Accidents went up."

While accident rates remained stable at the onset of the remote work strategy, less attention was focused on the workplace. Safety concerns increased when a shift appeared. With a reduced scope of work and incident rates climbing, remote work strategies still enjoy preference, he added.

"People are stuck in remote work mode," Carlisle said.

Defining new strategy to ensure future success Pictured from left are Randy Carlisle with Air Liquide, Christopher Clinton with INEOS, COL. Ben Mitchell with Kaneka and Jim Hudson with Huntsman.

While virtual meetings have capitalized on communication methods, companies are now attempting to revert to face-to-face interaction. Gathering in person is a strategy that’s being reintroduced, but it’s still competing with the luxuries of remote work. The new workforce commands collaboration through dependence on virtual technology.

Co-panelist Jim Hudson, maintenance superintendent with Huntsman, stressed the importance of adequate preparation for future success in the workplace. He pointed to the generational gap issue that must still be addressed to ensure companies are prepared for disruption. The workforce must be ready to respond, and the next-tier personnel needs to be trained and qualified to transition as needed.

Previous failures in terms of being prepared left companies vulnerable as some decided to never reenter the workplace. Some have sought retirement, while others have pursued a career change. Hudson reasons that steps must be taken now to avoid combatting personnel shortages in the future.

Christopher Clinton, site director with INEOS in La Porte, Texas, served as an additional panelist and said management must learn from the past. To secure a prepared workforce for the future, companies must understand the needs of their employees.

"Generations work differently and have different expectations," Clinton said. "The future is accommodating that."

A good representation of management taking an interest in its employees surfaces through the solicitation of opinions. Town halls, pulse meetings and surveys communicate company direction and provide the workforce with a voice. Still, the panel unanimously stressed the importance of companies taking action in response to these tools of communication. Asking for opinions but failing to act could create a pitfall moving into the workplace future.