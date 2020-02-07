DataCon 2019 breaks new ground

Representatives from the refining, midstream and chemical manufacturing sectors recently attended DataCon 2019 in Houston to share their experiences and hear presentations on data analytics from a roster of expert speakers. The conference's mission was to explore new ways of advancing process performance using analytics. The resulting discussion was a fascinating expose of a new way of thinking about industry's potential to transform from technologically primitive to progressive.

Multiple companies in attendance admitted to operating in a "Wild West" of data organization: Their data is spread across disparate sources, unstructured and may sometimes support contradictory conclusions when it isn't wrangled together cogently. Since data is the fuel for any scientific investigation, it follows that companies stand to gain a significant edge when they tame their Wild West data environments into a clean, clear and accurate representation of objective reality.

A collection of technologies has emerged from the organization of data through the use of graph databases, which offer the promise of advancing our ability not only to capture thematic groups of data, but to develop a full corpus of all institutional knowledge across the whole enterprise. Graph databases display data in the form of a graphed network instead of simply visualizing information in spreadsheets and tables made up of rows and columns. Graph databases display individual nodes of information, as well as the connections and relationships between each of the nodes. The flexibility resulting from these graphical representations allows decidedly unstructured information (reports, images and drawings) to be represented in a similarly clear and understandable way as traditional tables of text and numbers.

Various DataCon speakers suggested graph databases will soon be the norm in industries of all kinds, having already been proven in the financial services industry. Their expert advice to business leaders was to learn the advantages of graph databases at a non-technical level so new applications can be readily identified.

Assuming process industries succeed in mastering their data, it's possible to think of new analytical approaches for putting that data to work. AI was another recurring topic at the conference, specifically machine learning for predictive maintenance on aging equipment and for forecasting patterns of supply and demand. Perhaps an even more fundamental point of this discussion was the idea of creating digital twins for production assets.

A "digital twin" is a data-driven representation of a real-world object. In process industries, a digital twin may represent a distillation tower or reactor, for example. In each case, the digital twin is a simulation of the real-world asset, containing all of the same data points associated with its physical counterpart. By organizing an asset's operational and financial data as a digital twin, we are able to experimentally poke and prod the performance measures of the digital asset in more ways than we could its real-world counterpart.

Turnarounds were highlighted as a potential use-case scenario for employing digital twins. When plants and production processes are shut down or throttled down while planned maintenance is carried out, digital twins could be used to simulate the turnaround plan to determine the best ways of optimizing safety and efficiency under a wide variety of possible conditions and disruptions. Given the challenges of running a turnaround and its enormous capital investments, the utilization of digital twins would offer an immediate substantial payback.

The discussions at DataCon showed me that the process industries are ready for and capable of adopting the technologies that are already being deployed successfully in other industries. Forward-thinking members of industry who engage in the early adoption of these proven data technologies will be the first wave of winners.

George E. Danner is president of Business Laboratory LLC, a specialty firm that builds simulation and analytical models to solve complex problems for businesses worldwide. He is the author of two books, "Profit From Science" and "The Executive's How-to Guide to Automation."

For more information, visit www.georgedanner.com.