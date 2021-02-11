Danos wins multi-year offshore contract

A major oil and gas producer has awarded Danos of Gray, La., a multi-year contract for production operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

Danos will provide traditional production service operations and maintenance personnel, such as operators, shipping and receiving clerks, and electricians. Many of the positions are located offshore, as well as at the customer’s Lafayette warehouse.

Danos has more than 2,100 employees working in the Gulf of Mexico, south Louisiana, the Permian and Delaware Basins, the Eagle Ford Shale and the Marcellus Shale. “In the last few years, we have successfully completed over 10 contract transitions, representing over 1,300 people,” says owner Paul Danos.