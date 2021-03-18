Consistent data integral to Valero’s digital journey

When Jeff Bull, senior manager of refinery models for Valero, was hired in 2005, the company was in the process of putting together corporate infrastructure: the people, processes and systems necessary to move from a smaller, regional refiner to a large, independent North American refiner.

Valero has begun putting process performance trackers in place at some of its sites.

"Since Valero's refining system was put together from multiple acquisitions of various companies that all had different cultures, the platforms really lacked connectivity," Bull said. "We had too many dispersed and varied data sources. The only way for us to really get raw data was to ask an engineer at the plant and have them physically send it to us through email via a spreadsheet. It was really inefficient because all of the data was localized, which made it very, very difficult to view. So our first goal was to be able to connect directly to the primary data sources from corporate and not rely on a person to provide us data whenever we needed it."

Speaking at the YNow2020 virtual conference, Bull noted that Valero consistently runs lean from a personnel standpoint.

"Because of that, we have to make efficient use of everyone's time," he said. "Sending data from the refinery site to a corporate subject matter expert (SME) every time information was required was determined to be highly inefficient. We started to take measures to connect corporate SMEs directly to the primary data sources."

After evaluating these multiple data sources, "we tried to pare those down to get where we had a reasonable number of data sources and software packages â¦ to get that data," Bull said.

Once teams were actually connected to the primary data sources, Bull and his colleagues began aggregating the data into tools and models that could help them evaluate the quality and quantity of the data. They also had to determine if they had enough of the correct data to make decisions.

"That was really important; simple spreadsheet balancing was not enough," Bull explained. "At the time, many evaluations were still being done with just raw values out of refineries. That was OK; you could make do with that, but you couldn't always get the correct answer."

Starting to coalesce

Moving forward, Valero has begun putting process performance trackers in place at some of its sites.

"These are Petro-SIM-based flowsheet models that run online once a day to provide a snapshot of the past 24 hours of the unit," Bull said. "These have been very critical for Valero to make sure the way we calculate anything in our system is done in a consistent manner. We can see across different units in the system, and we look at the same numbers and calculate the same way."

Bull said Valero has also put "a very large thrust" behind intranet visualization, built for Petro-SIM.

"The first big initiative was literally just calculating the true boiling point of all of our streams on our crude and vacuum units in the Valero system," Bull said. "This is a really important initiative because they're values that were mainly calculated in pockets, but we also found that they were misunderstood."

It wasn't always the TDP cut point that various workers were referring to, Bull explained, "so being able to have a value calculated consistently across the system that could be used from refinery to refinery was very important. It also allows us to track this, and the information is available to anybody in our system."

"We're starting to coalesce around this one version of the truth, which is extremely important to us," Bull said.

Bull recommended companies make sure the data foundation is solid before they start applying advanced methods that may fall apart if the information feeding those methods is inaccurate or unreliable.

"You don't want to put the cart before the horse," he concluded.

For ongoing industry updates, visit BICMagazine.com.