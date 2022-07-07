Compact Membrane, Braskem start Optiperm™ demonstration plant

Compact Membrane Systems Inc. (CMS) and Braskem's long awaited pilot demonstration of CMS’s Optiperm™ technology for light olefin paraffin separation has started up at Braskem’s Marcus Hook facility.

Optiperm is designed to increase olefin production efficiency while decreasing waste streams, lowering carbon emissions and reducing total energy usage. The modular nature of membranes allows olefin recovery from small and large process streams alike, debottlenecking processes and leveraging existing infrastructure in a more energy-efficient manner. CMS and Braskem recognize that capturing olefins from unused hydrocarbon process streams is essential to decreasing environmental impact while continuing to create the chemical building blocks for plastic resins and chemical products for diverse customer segments.