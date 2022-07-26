Clean Fuels Alliance finds success under CEO Rehagen

Biodiesel, renewable diesel and sustainable fuel are apt replacements for petroleum in industry, transportation, agriculture and many more aspects of modern life.

Green energy offers an alternative to diesel fuels which can be harmful to the environment. Clean Fuels Alliance America (CFA) and CEO Donnell Rehagen are on a mission to implement these fuels into industry and turn America’s energy sector green.

After earning a degree from Missouri State University, Rehagen started his career working for the State of Missouri while pursuing a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Missouri. After working in technology for the state, Rehagen transitioned into management, working at the Missouri Department of Transportation, where he became fleet administrator. In this position, he oversaw the acquisition and management of all aspects of the fleet, which included thousands of diesel vehicles.

In 2002, the department began to con- vert the fleet to green-fuel vehicles. It was at this time that Rehagen was introduced to biodiesel. Also located in Jefferson City, the National Biodiesel Board (NBB) — which would later become CFA — was working to expand the horizons of biodiesel use across the state, which instantly fascinated Rehagen.

Two years later, after working with NBB on the state’s biodiesel implementation, he received a phone call NBB them asking if he was interested in a position that might be a good fit. Happy to pursue this offer, Rehagen became the director of operations. Two years after that, his promotion to COO, a position he held for 10 years until he was promoted to CEO of what is now known as CFA in 2016.

Rehagen described the association as very diverse. “CFA doesn’t have a single role, but rather a number of critical roles,” he said. The primary function of the organization is to break down any barriers to growth in markets and overall demand for clean fuels and generally promote the use of and broad transition to biofuels.

“Over the years, our organization has evolved from a technical standard and quality assurance body to a full-service trade association, providing market development and business support,” Rehagen said. “We represent over 100 member companies that depend on our policy, technical, communications and environmental science work to support that growth.”

Having been at NBB for 12 years when he took over leadership, Rehagen was very familiar with CFA’s membership and needs. His main objective after taking over was to solidify the relationships with member companies and to grow the organization’s footprint through collaboration with other organizations and associations.

Clean Fuels Alliance finds success under CEO Rehagen Donnell Rehagen, CEO, Clean Fuels America.

“CFA manages many diverse initiatives,” Rehagen explained. “My major responsibilities are to make resources available for high-priority tasks and ensure the smartest and most passionate people are working on those projects. Additionally, making sure our members and other stakeholders remain engaged with us to the highest levels is critical to being a successful organization. Success for the organization means success for our industry and, therefore, our members.”

Regarding CFA’s greatest accomplishments, Rehagen attributed much of its success to the organization’s network of knowledgeable supporters at the policy levels. He expressed pride in the organization’s record of adding value to agriculture by supporting food security globally. When food becomes easier to grow internationally, a portion of the agricultural product can be turned into what Rehagen referred to as “some of the best fuels on the planet.”

“Clean fuels offer over a 70-percent reduction in carbon emissions,” he explained. “They are recognized in state and federal regulations as widely available, high-quality replacements for petroleum diesel. When you can add value at the farm level, provide quality jobs in fuel production, and make a difference in the fuel supply and the environment, that has to be at the top of the list of successes.”

As for CFA’s greatest challenges, Rehagen reported the demand for green fuels is “off the charts” as of late, which has led to a change in market dynamics and adjustment from the organization.

“I am confident we will work through any challenge we meet,” he affirmed. “We are seeing significant private investment in the form of new renewable diesel production and oilseed crush, which suggests we are headed in the right direction and others see and share the same vision for our industry.”

For more information, visit www.cleanfuels.org or call (202) 737-8803.