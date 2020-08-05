Challenging plant demands require innovative solutions

Operating companies continue to try to increase capacity while optimizing energy efficiency, product purity, operational reliability and the environmental impact of processing operations. With extensive knowledge, experience and unique capabilities, Koch-Glitsch is able to provide a complete solution by partnering with you to meet these challenging demands.

TOWER DOCTOR™ service

Koch-Glitsch, already well known for its design and fabrication of reliable mass transfer and phase separations technology equipment, has now created the TOWER DOCTOR™ service - a team of industry experts who provides solutions to operational problems. The TOWER DOCTOR service from Koch-Glitsch helps customers quickly and efficiently identify and resolve the root cause of operational challenges. The team includes experts in the fields of trays, packing, phase separations technology and unit operations in all industries. The TOWER DOCTOR service from Koch-Glitsch also has the unique ability to leverage expertise within the entire Koch Engineered Solutions group of companies to apply plant-wide troubleshooting and solutions.

ONE-SOURCE SOLUTION

Correct installation is critical to achieve the maximum benefit of today's high-performance mass transfer equipment. The ONE-SOURCE SOLUTION approach integrates the design and fabrication of Koch- Glitsch's unique technologies with value- driven installation solutions from Koch Specialty Plant Services (KSPS). The result is an optimized installation that is safer, faster and more cost-effective for column revamps or new construction.

The project delivery system emphasizes pre-job planning and design and focuses on optimizing equipment performance, constructability and installation efficiency. This often results in shorter turnarounds, which can create cost savings for customers.

Tools and training

Koch-Glitsch offers the AHOP® Automated Hardware Ordering Program, which tracks the hardware and internals used in each vessel so replacements can be ordered without the customer pulling files to reference the exact equipment specifications. Koch-Glitsch researches and tracks all equipment and hardware in a vessel (regardless of original manufacturer) and creates an automated record so parts can be ordered in significantly reduced time and with increased accuracy. The solution, AHOP, is available for all customers and can be set up through your local Koch-Glitsch sales representative.

KG-TOWER® software version 5.4 is the latest version for specifying and conducting simple evaluations of Koch-Glitsch mass transfer and mist elimination equipment. The software is available for download at www.koch-glitsch.com/kgtower. It is also integrated with the PRO/II™ software.

Koch-Glitsch created its hands-on Mass Transfer School (www.koch-glitsch.com/mtschool) to advance the knowledge of its customers. Specifically designed for engineers and taught by professionals with extensive experience, the five-day course takes place twice a year and includes classroom training, design exercises and handson sessions in Koch-Glitsch's world-class pilot plants in Wichita, Kansas.

Agility

While it is important to properly plan for scheduled maintenance, sometimes unplanned outages occur. That's where Koch-Glitsch's emergency services thrive. Call the 24-hour emergency hotline, and Koch-Glitsch can disperse and expedite the necessary equipment, teams or specialists to help in any way necessary. With so many offices and manufacturing facilities worldwide, Koch-Glitsch is always ready and available to serve customers and resolve urgent issues.

You can rely on Koch-Glitsch

With the largest installed base in the industry, Koch-Glitsch is well known for its excellent performance in providing fast delivery and reliable, high-quality products. Whatever challenges you face, Koch- Glitsch utilizes its experience, knowledge and extensive resources to develop the optimal, complete solution to meet your needs.

For more information, visit www.koch-glitsch.com or call (316) 828-5110.