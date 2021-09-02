Byproduct management gives customer revenue increase

Through efficient byproduct management, Heritage Interactive Services saves customers time and money while helping them achieve their sustainability goals.

The process begins with auditing how the facility's vendors dispose of all byproducts, ensuring they're operating in a safe and compliant manner before either approving them or finding new vendors that are reliable and/ or cost-effective. In addition to vendor management, Heritage consolidates data for sustainability and company reports, and suggests new equipment that might help cut costs.

One of Heritage's customers, a large multinational petrochemical company, had fuels byproducts that were being sent for reuse, which included a revenue stream in the form of a rebate to the customer. The company faced a challenge when the oil market dipped, and due to the downturn, the approved fuels/ reuse facilities were at full capacity and could no longer take these fuels byproducts. This caused the fuels byproducts to become costs rather than revenue for the company, and hazardous waste streams instead of products for reuse.

As hazardous waste, these fuels byproducts would have to be disposed of rather than reused, so the customer's main goal was to find a facility that could take the fuels byproducts as a product for reuse in order to maintain their sustainability goals.

Adam, the Heritage site resource manager, worked with the customer and its supplies to identify, audit and approve multiple new outlets in order to handle the volume of fuels the customer generated. The auditing process was challenging due to the pandemic, and the Heritage team had to develop a process to audit facilities remotely utilizing tools like video streaming.

The secondary goal was to wait until there was an upswing in the price of the fuels market to allow for a rebate to be provided to the customer. Through Heritage's auditing process, the team was able to identify multiple new facilities that not only led to more substantial cost savings than the customer was previously receiving, but also offered more flexibility in the management of the fuels byproducts and other waste streams.

This solution provided the customer with a 47-percent increase in revenue over what they had been previously receiving for this byproduct. Having multiple new vendors for their fuels byproducts enabled the company to reuse the fuels byproducts instead of disposing of them, both now and during any future downturn, thus preserving their sustainability goals and providing them with resilience to face similar future fluctuations in the marketplace.

