Sterling Neblett has spent his entire professional life inside one of the largest and most complex refining operations on the Gulf Coast.

He joined CITGO Lake Charles right out of the University of Arkansas, where he earned a degree in chemical engineering, and has not worked anywhere else since. That kind of tenure is uncommon in any industry. In refining, it tends to mean one of two things: either the work stopped challenging a person long ago, or the culture changed.

Expand Built to last: Neblett’s long view from Lake Charles Sterling Neblett, General Manager, Lake Charles Manufacturing Complex, CITGO

Fortunately for Neblett, now the general manager of the CITGO Lake Charles Manufacturing Complex, neither has happened.

"Serving as general manager of the Lake Charles Refinery is both humbling and an honor," he said. "What makes the position especially meaningful to me is the opportunity to support and represent a talented team, many of whom I have worked alongside for years."

One facility. One career.

Neblett grew up in Houston before his family relocated to Little Rock, Arkansas, during his high school years. He went to the University of Arkansas, studied chemical engineering and came out of school drawn to refining for reasons that are practical and direct: chemistry interested him, and the industry offered genuine opportunity.

He joined CITGO Lake Charles immediately after graduation. The Lake Charles Complex processes 479,000 bpd of crude, making it the largest refinery in CITGO’s portfolio and one of the largest deep conversion operations in the country. It produces 9 million gallons of gasoline and 8 million gallons of distillates daily, supported by roughly 1,000 employees and 1,500 contractors whose work moves product through an extensive pipeline and marine network to domestic and international customers.

Neblett has watched the facility grow to that scale from inside it. "I’ve seen this plant expand over the years to our current 479,000 bpd," he said. "I’m proud of the innovation and investments we’ve made along the way."

The value of saying yes

Early in his career at CITGO, Neblett took assignments that most engineers might have passed over. Logistics roles, economics work, a stint on the company’s Y2K team that moved him through multiple departments at a pace a more conventional path would not have allowed. Each detour built something he carries now — the economics work gave him a business lens and the cross-functional exposure showed him how the whole operation fits together.

"I said ‘yes’ to job tasks and roles, even when they pushed me outside my comfort zone," he said. "By doing this, I was exposed to different parts of the business and accelerated my learning. Looking back, I gained an appreciation for my supervisors who saw potential in me and encouraged me to take on challenges that I may not have pursued on my own."

Expand Built to last: Neblett’s long view from Lake Charles Neblett with team members from CCA Louisiana, CITGO and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries at the announcement of the construction of two new nearshore artificial reefs.

It is the same advice he offers to anyone entering the industry today. "Be honest, be transparent, be yourself and say ‘yes.’" The technical knowledge that a new engineer needs can be learned on the job. The posture and willingness to show up for the role that was not in the original plan is harder to teach and harder to sustain over time.

Bosses are temporary

Neblett does not point to a single mentor who shaped his leadership approach. He points to every leader he has worked with.

"Those who know me have heard me say that ‘bosses are temporary’ and that it is important to take note of the leadership qualities you find effective, and the approaches that aren’t," he said. "When you become a leader, you can focus on those experiences to help shape the leader you wish to be."

The people who work for him would describe his style as approachable and steady, which are qualities he has cultivated deliberately. "If a leader carries tension into every situation, the team will feel it, which only adds to the load that they face every day." That philosophy extends to hiring. Technical credentials matter, but culture fit, teamwork and character are not secondary considerations. "How someone responds to an unexpected situation often tells you as much about them as their technical experience."

Safety built on trust

In 2023, CITGO Lake Charles conducted a survey that surfaced a clear message: there was an opportunity to strengthen trust and collaboration between employees and contractors. Leadership chose to act on it. What followed was a facility-wide effort focused on behaviors and culture, not new procedures or additional metrics, but a deliberate push to change how people interact across the employee-contractor divide.

"While processes and procedures are important, safety ultimately comes down to people looking out for one another and feeling empowered to speak up when something doesn’t look right," Neblett said. "I’m convinced the progress we’ve made in building those relationships has improved our safety performance."

His view on the relationship between safety and productivity is equally direct. When reliability improves, safety performance and production results tend to move together. The perceived tension between the two is largely false — they reinforce one another when the foundation is right.

A $310M bet on the future

The most visible marker of CITGO’s confidence in Lake Charles is a $310 million Depentanizer Project currently underway at the facility. The unit is being added to an existing operation, which means turnarounds and maintenance activities continue in parallel with construction — a logistical challenge that tests planning discipline as much as technical execution.

"The key to our success will come down to how well we plan for what’s ahead," Neblett said. "Our teams are proactively working with contractors and business partners to secure critical resources."

The Depentanizer Project is part of a broader emphasis on flexibility. The refinery can already run lighter or heavier crudes depending on market economics, and Neblett sees that adaptability as the defining asset for long-term competitiveness. "Our investments over the next five years and beyond are designed to position CITGO for long-term success, regardless of how energy demands evolve. Our responsibility is to ensure this facility remains competitive through investments in efficiency and even more flexibility."

The Gulf Coast advantage

When Neblett talks about the broader Gulf Coast refining landscape, he is optimistic in the specific, structural way of someone who has watched this region compete internationally and understands why it keeps winning. "The Gulf Coast oil refining hub is like no other in the world. There is fantastic integration from Corpus Christi, Texas, to New Orleans, Louisiana, and a plentiful supply of natural gas to keep our operating costs low. These systemic advantages position the region to remain globally competitive for years to come."

He is equally candid about the challenges ahead. Market conditions, regulatory pressure, workforce transitions and shifting consumer preferences are all moving simultaneously. His response to that complexity is not to predict the future with greater precision but to build an organization that can respond to a wider range of outcomes. "The key is to remain adaptable while continuing to operate safely, reliably and competitively."

Neblett has been saying yes to the uncomfortable assignment since before most of the people he leads today were in the workforce. The facility he runs now is, in no small part, what that posture builds when you give it enough time.

For more information, visit citgo.com.