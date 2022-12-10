bp says labor dispute resolved, Rotterdam Refinery will resume normal operations

(Reuters) A labor dispute at bp PLC's large Rotterdam Refinery has been resolved after unions voted to approve a new collective labor agreement, a spokesperson for the company stated this past week.

"We are pleased to announce that both union member votes today were in favor of our proposed collective labor agreement," the company said. "This means we will resume all operations immediately to restore business as usual."

A union spokesperson said agreement had been reached on a new three-year package including a 6% wage increase, a 4,000 euro one-time bonus, and the ability to participate in a stock compensation plan.

A conflict over wages and labor actions by workers had first slowed and kept the refinery offline in part of November and early December.