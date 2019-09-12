Boiler, steam systems company works at a ‘level of excellence’

Todd Kaplan leads Gulf Coast Boiler as president and CEO.

According to Todd Kaplan, president and CEO of Gulf Coast Boiler, the company has built an elite team of steam boiler and systems industry leaders. The Gulf Coast Boiler team has the experience and skills to differentiate it as a true specialist, delivering unique value.

"We are a specialized company that has the capabilities of performing nonspecialized work that is within scope," Kaplan said. "This provides our customers with turnkey solutions from one company that can perform all steam-related plant work at a level of excellence."

Gulf Coast Boiler's services range from emergency response, troubleshooting and repair to full turnaround project planning. The company continues to recruit and train some of the best talent in the industry. Gulf Coast Boiler recently hired experts in fields such as steam system optimization, combustion and controls, and project management.

"These hires have completed our strategy to build one of the most well-rounded teams of experts in the industry," Kaplan said. "Last year, we relocated to a new facility that provides additional office space to support our growing leadership team and staff, and warehouse space for our expanding inventory and fabrication services and to house our portable boiler rental fleet.

"Who we are and how we do what we do make us unique and sustainable. Our mission statement will continue to drive our decision making going forward. We have focused on building a team of the right personnel with the right behaviors and trained them to perform at a level of excellence. We hire for culture, we train and develop for culture, and we strategically partner for culture. There are a lot of talented people out there, but only those who fit our culture can represent Gulf Coast Boiler."

Kaplan is extremely proud of Gulf Coast Boiler's company culture. The company's focus is on its people, and excellence is its standard. Gulf Coast Boiler has a team of passionate professionals ready and capable to respond to customers' needs 24/7/365. Many customers of Gulf Coast Boiler have experienced its commitment to excellence firsthand.

"Gulf Coast Boiler has provided exceptional work through both its boiler and mechanical completion groups," said Jose Guerra, maintenance engineer for DSM Nutritional Products. "Gulf Coast Boiler has provided fast response on unexpected callouts and places safety at the top of its work. Its technicians and work supervisors are very knowledgeable of their crafts."

According to Kaplan, Gulf Coast Boiler's core will always be specializing in boiler services, but the company will continue to expand its capabilities related to steam systems and turnarounds throughout Texas, Louisiana and the rest of the Gulf Coast region.

For more information, visit www.gulfcoastboiler.com or call (713) 271-6877.