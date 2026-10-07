BlueSpark moves global headquarters and manufacturing operations to Houston

BlueSpark has selected Houston as its new global headquarters and as the center of its next phase of technology expansion and commercial growth under President and CEO Kahina Abdeli-Galinier.

Located on the Energy Corridor, the new facility brings together BlueSpark’s R&D, engineering, manufacturing, digital and commercial capabilities under one roof, significantly expanding the business’s U.S. presence and its capacity to develop and manufacture its proprietary pulsed power technology.

“Houston isn’t simply our new headquarters. It’s where a new BlueSpark begins. We’re building the well health technology the industry needs to get more from existing wells, reduce intervention costs and keep wells producing for longer. Our new home brings us closer to our customers and places us at the heart of one of the most exciting markets in the industry, with the talent pool to match,” said President and CEO Kahina Abdeli-Galinier.

BlueSpark’s new facility has double the manufacturing floor space of its existing site and will enable the team to dramatically scale up tool manufacturing.

Future outlook for BlueSpark

By the end of 2028, the company aims to have a 100-strong team based in Houston, with Chief Technology Officer Matt Mohajer and Chief Commercial Officer Zach Wilbur already leading their teams from here.

BlueSpark, whose pulsed power technology has been developed and proven in the field over fifteen years, appointed Kahina as CEO at the end of 2025 to accelerate its transformation into a technology-led well performance company.

In 2026, the business rebranded, strengthened its leadership and sales teams, and invested heavily in its tool and data capabilities, expanding into new applications – P&A, intentional cement removal, water services – and building out its digital technology stack to enable more cost-effective, proactive intervention.

The new HQ has been open for customer meetings and demos from the beginning of this month. Manufacturing is expected to be fully operational from February 2027.

BlueSpark’s footprint in Canada will be reduced as manufacturing moves to Houston, but Calgary will continue as a center of excellence and an operational and service base supporting the company’s global network.

BlueSpark’s new Houston HQ address is: 1319 W Sam Houston Pkwy N #100, Houston, TX 77043.