A conversation with Larry Day of Nationwide Boiler

With over four decades of experience in the boiler industry, Larry Day, president and CEO of Nationwide Boiler Inc., knows the industry inside and out. In his leadership role, he works to ensure the company remains a globally recognized source of total boiler solutions and 24/7 emergency assistance.

Larry Day, President and CEO, Nationwide Boiler Inc.

Established in 1967 for the main purpose of providing emergency rental boilers and auxiliary equipment to steam users, Nationwide Boiler pioneered the concept of mounting large package boilers on highway- legal trailers. Since its founding, the company has grown to support hundreds of companies with thousands of boiler installations around the globe.

BIC Magazine recently sat down with Day to learn more about his career path, managerial tactics and plans for the company's continued growth.

Q: What led to your position at Nationwide Boiler?

A: Experience and longevity. I've only worked for two companies in my career. My first job was with a boiler manufacturer in Pennsylvania. After six years of learning the product and industry, I moved to California to join Nationwide Boiler. When I decided to leave my first company, I had several options. Relocating to California was the boldest move, but it turned out to be the best career move. Four years later, I became vice president of sales and marketing. When our president retired 30 years later in 2016, I was promoted to president and CEO.

The most important part of my position is dealing with people. Over the course of my career, I've learned not to be a micromanager. Trust your employees to do their jobs. Another crucial aspect is personal responsibility; the buck stops with me. With 65 employees, there are a lot of families who depend on the company's success for their livelihoods.

Looking forward, we plan to expand in our current market with new products and services. Also, when I retire in a few years, I plan to have the right people in place to ensure the company's sustainability in our marketplace.

Q: What is the biggest news at Nationwide Boiler right now?

A: We recently completed one of the largest rental projects in the history of our industry, and I'm very proud of this accomplishment. We provided 850,000 pounds per hour of 600-psi/750 F steam to a new Aramco facility in Saudi Arabia. After one successful year of renting, they ended up purchasing the equipment.

We also made our first-ever acquisition three years ago, buying Pacific Combustion Engineering, which has proven to be a very successful decision. If the right opportunity came along, we would consider another acquisition.

Q: How do you plan to address changes in the workforce in the coming year?

A: The boiler industry has a severe shortage of service techs, so our emphasis is on the recruitment and training of skilled labor. A big lesson I've learned has been that you are always going to have employees or customers leave a company for one reason or another, and it's important you don't take it personally.

Q: Do you have a favorite quote? Why is it your favorite?

A: Someone once said, "Surround yourself with people smarter than you." This quote shows humility and the value of teamwork.

Q: How do you maintain a good work/home life balance?

A: Having a loving wife of 41 years who gives me constant support is a big help in achieving that balance.

