In Memoriam: Aamir Farid

Aamir Farid, 63, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2019, in California, with his family by his side.

Aamir was a retired senior executive with Shell Oil. After serving in a variety of executive positions at Shell including the GM of Martinez/Bakersfield refineries and GM of Shell's Deer Park manufacturing complex, Aamir retired in 2016 as VP Manufacturing of Shell's Americas Region with responsibility for 8 refineries and chemical sites from Canada to Argentina, staffed by 5500 company employees.

During his tenure as General Manager of Shell Deer Park Refinery and Chemical Complex, Aamir served on the Executive Board of East Harris County Manufacturers Association. He was also on the Executive Board, and Vice Chairman, of the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region, and a board member of the Texas Chemical Council and the Deer Park Education Foundation.

Aamir played a key role in advancing the downstream oil & gas industry through his leadership at Shell, and by serving as a Board member on a number of industry groups and committees including API, AFPM and WSPA. Aamir was a strong believer in building leaders through his personal mentoring and example.

Aamir was a proud alumnus of Stanford University where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering. He remained an avid fan of all things Stanford and is remembered with a smile for his pacing during Stanford games. Throughout high school, Aamir actively played a number of sports and then moved to long-distance running. He continued to passionately follow college and professional sports and his love of music and other interests.

Aamir is survived by his loving wife of thirty-four years, Susan, and their daughter, Alyssa Farid of Lafayette, California and daughter, Chelsea Farid of Houston, Texas. Aamir is preceded in death by his parents and his sister Shaheen Kidwai, and survived by three siblings, brother, Tariq Farid of Wichita, Kansas, and brother, Khalid Farid, sister Samina Farid, and several nephews and nieces in Houston, Texas, and his sister-in-law Patricia Brandt and her husband Jerry and family in California. Aamir will be greatly missed.

The family has requested privacy in the period of grief. A private service for the family will be held in California.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance ( www.ccalliance.org ) or to Bruns House the Inpatient Facility of East Bay Hospice (https://www.hospiceeastbay.org/development/donations) - donations may be made on-line or by mail, follow instructions on the site designating a donation to be used for Bruns House Inpatient Unit.