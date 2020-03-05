2020 outlook: Guarded optimism

Today's oil and gas market is exhibiting signs of guarded optimism. With oil having risen to $127/bbl in 2012, prices and confidence were shaken when it dropped to less than $30/bbl in 2016. Stability has now been restored, and most analysts anticipate 2020 will be a relatively steady year, with prices averaging between $60-$70/bbl.

Newer project management systems can deliver real-time insights into risk and schedule adherence.

PAUL SELF, Vice President of Industry Solutions, InEight Inc.

The lessons learned during the downturn resulted in a leaner, more efficient industry, one better able to undertake profitable capital projects and operations. Market participants are mindful of medium-term headwinds as global decarbonization efforts gather pace. Owners and EPC firms are beginning to adopt technology and digital transformation efforts to improve project visibility, cost effectiveness and process efficiency.

Oil and gas capital projects encounter many challenges: cost and schedule overruns, information "dark spots" and poor planning. Investments in digitalizing project management, data availability and enablement, as well as new relationships and sustainability help fuel market optimism.

What could prove most seismic for oil and gas is the push for sustainability. While most forecasts point to sustained oil and gas demand, LNG is a rising star because it's cleaner than coal and seen as a transition fuel. LNG abundance has sparked a flurry of conversion projects to turn import facilities into export facilities. Managing these complex conversions comes with its own challenges, making stakeholder collaboration at the outset critically important. These projects can benefit from a management solution that intelligently integrates data, processes and stakeholder collaboration to achieve lower costs and schedule risks, higher field productivity and greater project certainty.

The downturn of 2016 led to a period of sustained belt-tightening that created a leaner, more competitive market. There are positive indications for future investment as long as the proper controls and organizational stability remain in place.

Modern project management systems can capture, supplement and utilize the same data from the moment of design through the build to the handover. Knowledge libraries and sophisticated planning and scheduling technologies employing AI apply institutional knowledge from past projects to increase predictability. Information storage combined with powerful analytics and AI contextualize data so it can be leveraged to generate most-likely scenarios. Stored data is available to everyone in the organization, and generated scenarios are offered up for their input and refinement -- arguably, a more powerful approach than relying on human knowledge alone. While owners traditionally rely on the progress reports of EPCs, newer project management systems can deliver real-time insights into risk and schedule adherence. The resulting transparency spawns a more collaborative and harmonious relationship between owners and EPCs.

After the price turbulence of the past decade, the oil and gas sector appears poised for growth. One constant is the need to drive more predictable project outcomes as building out LNG infrastructure; investment in carbon capture, utilization and storage; and the shift from fuels to petrochemicals in downstream spawn new capital projects. There is cause for optimism, but also anxiety over losing control of project costs and schedule overruns. Fortunately, project management companies are ready to partner with project owners and EPCs to achieve more predictable outcomes.

Paul Self is a dynamic business leader who takes pride in understanding what clients seek from their business partners: honest rapport, trust and the delivery of expertise in meaningful and relevant terms. Early in his career, he implemented and consulted on project management solutions for numerous Fortune 500 companies. He currently serves as the vice president of Industry Solutions at InEight.

For more information, visit www.ineight.com/BIC or call (866) 225-9570.