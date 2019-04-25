Wood grows chemicals business with new contract in Germany

Wood has been awarded a new contract by Evonik to deliver engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) services for the Group's new polyamide 12 (PA12) production complex, to be built at the Marl Chemical Park, Marl, Germany.

PA12 is a high-performance polymer for special applications employed across various end markets including the automotive industry, oil & gas pipelines and 3D printing. The new facility will supplement the existing PA12 production plant, without disrupting existing production.

The contract grows Wood's relationship with Evonik following efficient delivery of basic engineering, EPCM and commissioning support services to the specialty chemical company's new world-scale methionine plant on Singapore's Jurong Island. Successful mechanical completion for the project was achieved safely in December 2018 meeting all milestones of the EPC contract.

Dave Stewart, CEO of Wood's Asset Solutions business in Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia, said: "This award marks significant progress in our strategy to develop our chemicals business and expertise across Europe.

"Wood is committed to the safe, reliable and successful delivery of this major project supporting Evonik to achieve future PA12 production targets.

"We look forward to building our partnership with this key customer in the downstream sector, leveraging our knowledge and understanding of Evonik's operations to work in close collaboration."

Dr Ralf Düssel, head of the high-performance polymers business at Evonik, comments: "This is Evonik's largest investment in Germany so far, valued at approximately €400 million, and it is expected to increase the Group's overall capacity for PA12 by more than 50 percent. In Wood, we have contracted a well-known, globally active technical services provider, for the successful implementation of such a challenging project."

The project will be executed by Wood's capital projects team based in Milan, Italy and is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2021.