Video’s role in ESG-safety and operations BlackHawk Datacom

Running a complex facility can be a tough job for anyone.

There are many security, safety and quality considerations. The use of video can play a role in helping to substantially mitigate some of those considerations. Video sensors can monitor all types of activities at your facility. They can help significantly in strengthening operations as well.

Video sensors for supervision

Remote supervision is among the most beneficial aspects associated with the installation of a monitored camera. Cost constraints and the dearth of a qualified talent pool are stretching the workforce more than ever. Effective video surveillance systems can serve as a force multiplier, allowing existing resources to reach further and more effectively than ever before. This can be particularly helpful to individuals who run massive installations. It can come in handy for operations that have numerous locations as well.

Video sensors not only allow employers to spot and mitigate risks, but to learn from repeated incidents or patterns of behavior which they can feed into their health and safety strategy.

Video Sensor Networks for Facility Safety

Do you want to make your installation a significantly safer place to work for all your employees? Today's "deep learning" technology means that CCTV is no longer limited to passive surveillance. Video sensors can accurately detect, identify and analyze human, vehicle and object features and behavior both indoors and outdoors. This self-learning and insight not only allow employers to spot and mitigate risks, but to learn from repeated incidents or patterns of behavior which they can feed into their health and safety strategy. Every business has a duty to provide a safe and secure workplace for its employees, which can be a challenge. The National Safety Council reports a workplace injury occurs every seven seconds in the U.S., resulting in 104 million lost production days annually. Effectively deployed CCTV systems have proven to positively impact those incidents through changed behaviors.

Video sensors as a component of ESG strategy

With the quantum leaps in thermal and infrared camera technology, video sensors have become a reliable tool for monitoring and alerting the unplanned release of hazardous or undesirable waste/products into the environment. Rapidly evolving AI can help develop early warning and response systems to mitigate risks and lessen the impacts of these events. Advances in camera and video management technologies are changing the way we do business, providing unprecedented access and visibility into remote assets and allowing critical decisions to be made based on real-time inputs. Video sensors have become an indispensable component of any process optimization and security system.

For more information, visit www.blackhawkdc.com or call (337) 593-8700.