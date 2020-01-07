Varying specialties to meet changing demands

Diversifying to offer a variety of services is the name of the game if you want to be successful in this industry. Every company wants to be known for its primary line of business, but building upon that foundation with more products and services to meet the needs of clients has proven to be beneficial for Environmental Rental Services (ERS) and its customers.

For more than 20 years, ERS has provided customers with the opportunity to rent, lease or purchase from its complete line of new and used industrial cleaning equipment, which includes air and liquid vacuum trucks, sewer cleaning trucks, hydro-excavators, tractors and other high-end equipment. And that's only the beginning.

Over time, ERS began to build upon its foundation of renting specialized equipment. No longer just a rental company, ERS has diversified and become a leader in full-service maintenance and repairs, offering 24/7 mobile repair services, mobile preventive maintenance (PM) services and a variety of specialty vehicle replacement parts. ERS is also a distributor of Metaflo solidification products and a dealer for multiple manufacturers of vacuum trucks, hydro-excavators, tractors, trailers, pumps, nozzles and other specialty equipment. What can ERS do for you?

Full-service maintenance and repair

The headaches of any job can seem insurmountable at times. While trying to maintain an on-time workflow, the last thing any contractor needs is for equipment to stop working. Downtime is costly and can keep you from completing your project on time. To avoid these costly delays, ERS provides affordable service, maintenance and replacement parts. ERS has trained, certified technicians with the skills to work on any category or brand of industrial cleaning equipment on the market.

Are you on the job and your equipment needs servicing? ERS has a 24/7 mobile repair team to serve you. There's no need to transport your equipment to a service center or deal with inexperienced or underqualified service personnel. Contact ERS and a technician will be dispatched to your location with the parts and tools needed to get you back up and running.

ERS has established a three-tier maintenance program to give customers the flexibility to choose a program that best suits their needs.

Tier one: Covers a 200-hour PM, 400- hour PM, 1,000-hour PM and 2,000-hour PM, as well as preventive maintenance required and scheduled by the customer.

Tier two: Covers all that is offered in tier one, plus GPS tracking of hour meter readings and odometer readings and the development of a PM schedule.

Tier three: Covers all that is offered in tiers one and two, plus maintaining equipment files and developing a PM schedule that will enable monthly tracking of maintenance cost by equipment or location.

ERS is one of the leading providers of specialized parts for vacuum trucks, sewer combination units and much more. Because it maintains strong relationships with multiple manufacturers as well as many aftermarket parts providers, ERS is an ideal choice when you need replacement parts for your fleet of vehicles.

Metaflo solidification products

Save on transport and disposal costs by solidifying on the jobsite and creating a more cost-effective material to dispose of with minimal added weight and volume. ERS carries the Metaflo line of solidification reagents that solidify liquid waste streams in a matter of minutes. The resulting solidified product will pass the paint filter test by adding a powdered formulation of absorptive materials to meet environmental solids criteria.

Finally, ERS offers a line of nozzles that can be rented or purchased to maximize the effectiveness of your equipment. If you have questions about which nozzles are the most effective for your needs, ERS is more than happy to provide a demonstration or assist in explaining the various uses of different nozzle types.

When it comes to providing quality, reliable service, the goal is to make sure your customers think of you first when a need arises. That's why ERS will continue to diversify the products and comprehensive services it offers to meet the continuously changing demands of customers.

For more information, visit www.ersvacrent.com or call (888) 822-7368.