Vacuum technologies leader provides custom-engineered solutions

Vacuum and low-pressure gas compression are critical components at the core of a multitude of separation processes used in the oil, gas, chemical and petrochemical industries. The need to integrate custom-engineered vacuum/compression systems often confront the user as new process units come on line, new plants are constructed or as upgrades are needed to existing plant operations.

To maximize even the most complex custom-engineering production challenges, DEKKER Vacuum Technologies, a world leader in vacuum solutions, recommends you partner with manufacturers who establish a foundation for long-term success through: 1. In-depth experience and knowledge of vacuum/ compression technology, 2. Top quality in the durability and performance of pumps and engineered systems, and 3. Continued customer satisfaction through responsive after-sales service.

DEKKER demonstrates this results-oriented approach to custom engineering, which the company can develop for any application. DEKKER collaborates with customers to ensure cost-effective systems that meet all specifications for performance, power consumption, materials, space, noise reduction and environmental impact.

For example, DEKKER recently completed an EPC project requiring a custom-engineered 600-horsepower hydrogen compressor package at a new greenfield plant. In order to provide the most efficient system possible, DEKKER incorporated a large-capacity Maxima-C pump featuring extra-large discharge ports. This enabled more sealant to pass through the recovery system, resulting in cooler ring temperature, greater partial gas pressure and less operating brake horsepower, all within the specifications.

The project was completed on time, on spec and on budget. The customer confirmed that the approach had fulfilled expectations, reporting, "The compressor is doing exactly what we need it to do."

In another example, a large Midwestern polyvinyl chloride (PVC) plant had multiple liquid-ring vacuum pumps and compressors from an older legacy manufacturer in use for vinyl chloride monomer recovery. The challenge was to replace the no-longer-supported pumps and compressors without changing the existing piping arrangement. DEKKER designed and manufactured direct bolt-in replacements for both pumps and compressors so no expensive piping changes were required. The customer stated the first double-lobe compressor is running with no issues.

These are typical results when experience, manufacturing quality and support work together to achieve specifications. The DEKKER name has been recognized as an innovator in oilfield liquid-ring technology as far back as the 1970s. DEKKER Vacuum Technologies, established in 1998, has continued to build on that reputation to cover all aspects of vacuum and compressor applications. Production teams draw from a wealth of experience and technical expertise on every project.

DEKKER's mastery in the vacuum field has produced some of the most durable, reliable pumps in the world. The company's wide range of pumps and systems (available in a variety of materials) are manufactured at its 81,000-square-foot facility in the U.S., so clients always have fast access to the technology they need. Vacuum applications range from 5 cubic feet per minute (CFM) to 39,000 CFM (down to 25 Torr), and compression applications from 250 CFM to 5,000 CFM (up to 80 psi).

The TiTanâ¢ and Maximaâ¢ single-stage and two-stage liquid-ring vacuum pump models for light process duty and heavy process duty, respectively, are recognized as workhorses within the energy industries.

These customers now have access to DEKKER's Gold Standard after-sales support. It features some of the best warranties in the industry, complemented by a comprehensive inventory of pumps and parts available through a domestic and global network of authorized service centers and same-day shipping of most standard parts for emergency repairs.

DEKKER Vacuum Technologies understands the responsibilities oil, gas, chemical and petrochemical industries shoulder with every project. DEKKER shares your pride in providing the energy to run the world, maintaining a livable, workable environment and being a driver of economic prosperity.

For more information, visit www.dekkervacuum.com or call (888) 925-5444.

