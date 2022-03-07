Use innovative strategies to reduce risk, waste and downtime

As a microcosm of society, our industry is continuously evolving, implementing new technologies and reacting to dynamic market conditions to ultimately reflect contemporary values.

In the 20-plus years since I first walked through the gates of a plant, shifting industry trends have mirrored those of the world at large. Such changes usually happen along a slow and continuous arc and can be accelerated or punctuated by singular momentous events that capture the world's attention. Events like 9/11, plant explosions or spills, trapped miners and now COVID-19 inevitably shift our collective focus. As a result, perhaps the biggest changes have been in our approaches to worker safety, security and environmental sustainability.

The drive to protect people, assets and the environment has pushed us to pursue increased efficiencies by developing, improving, and adapting new technologies and achieving more with less. Lowered head counts and decreased resource consumption contribute to risk reduction. Service providers have taken notice and responded by customizing the technological advancements of the 21st century for use in their markets and implementing innovative business strategies. One such company is Conco Services LLC.

In business since 1923, Conco has always pushed the envelope in exchanger tube cleaning and testing and continues that legacy with the ability to reduce total manpower on-site, lower risk to personnel and assets, and slash the total volume of waste produced on cleaning projects.

Conco's core tube cleaning systems utilize low-pressure, low-volume water. The leading system, TruFit™ tube cleaners with ProSeries™ pump, employs 300-600 psi out of an industrial- grade water pistol, posing no physical threat to people or equipment. Other widely used systems, Excaliber® and HydroDrill™, use even lower pressures and smaller volumes of water or no water at all. HydroDrill, which is used to quickly open tubes completely blocked by very hard deposits, is compatible with remotely operated hands-free indexers eliminating the risk of chemical exposure to technicians.

After exchanger tubes are cleaned, they need to be tested. This handover from cleaning to an NDT vendor has historically been rife with headaches for turnaround coordinators and managers. The cleaning crew confirms all is clean, packs up, and heads to the next bundle or even off-site. Then, when a coordinator checks the progress, the NDT crew reports that the tubes are not clean enough to get reliable results. Thus begins the merry-go-round of finger pointing, delays and change orders. Fortunately, you can hire one company to perform tube cleaning and testing.

Many Conco technicians are cross-trained in both tube cleaning and NDT. This allows cleaning and testing crews to share personnel, reducing the number of people walking through the turnstile every morning. Additionally, field leaders on cleaning crews that have been certified in NDT are able to speak knowledgeably about both testing and cleaning to turnaround personnel and other contractors. Not only do Conco's cleaning systems get tubes test-ready faster and more successfully than hydroblasting, but our integrated crews can communicate internally to resolve any concerns. Remote data analysis is another tool Conco uses to reduce on-site head counts. Analysts stay in constant contact with crews on-site and can quickly produce and deliver final reports. Evolve with the industry to eliminate costly delays and issues by hiring Conco to perform both tube cleaning and testing.

Of course, every respectable NDT company must have a top-notch quality program to which it adheres. To ensure reliable and repeatable test results, items such as employee training and certification, equipment use and calibration, material and test method verification, etc., should all be spelled out in official audit procedures. Conco offers a full suite of NDT methods with a quality program that is approved by such entities as the U.S. Navy, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and all major refining and petrochemical companies. If you want test results that are backed up by stringent procedures, you should be using Conco to perform NDT.

Conco reduces the risk to workers and assets by using innovative systems, very low pressure and fewer personnel to clean heat exchanger tubes. Reducing wastewater volume by 80-90 percent is a boon to the environment and the waste treatment and disposal budget. Having fewer contract companies alleviates communication issues and keeps the purchasing department happy. Fewer total workers on-site means fewer badges to issue, eases security concerns, and decreases the risk of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Conco works hard to adapt to changing market demands and looks forward to helping you increase efficiencies on your next heat exchanger maintenance project.

For more information, visit www.conco.net or call (800) 569-5523.