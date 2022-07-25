For more than 35 years, well-crafted editorials and advertisements in Business & Industry Connection (BIC) Magazine have resulted in top-of-mind awareness, positive publicity, education for industrial owners and quality leads.

Distributed to process-industry management and executives nationwide, with a readership of nearly 100,000, BIC Magazine is a way for members to expand client scope.

BIC Alliance partners also enjoy a wide range of benefits, including an unparalleled database from which to glean new prospects and a comprehensive array of value-added services designed to help them get the best results from their marketing campaigns.

Cherry Cos., a full-service recycling and demolition company headquartered in Houston, has experienced very positive results through its campaigns with BIC.

Uncover additional sales leads with a BIC Magazine campaign Mark DeWitt, vice president of operations, Cherry Cos.

“After setting some very aggressive sales goals, Cherry Cos. started advertising in BIC back in 2008,” said Mark DeWitt, vice president of operations for Cherry. “Since then, we have seen a double-digit increase in the number of sales leads, and this seems to climb each year as BIC continues to broaden its reach.“We prize BIC as an advertising partner and look forward to working with BIC for a long time, as well as expanding our campaign to include other aspects of our company.”

Continental Fabricators Inc. is another company that has benefited from a partnership with BIC Magazine.

“In our long-term business plan, we considered hiring a full-time marketing/sales person for the Gulf Coast region,” said Vice President of Sales and Estimating Tom Gerstenecker. “After evaluating the benefits of marketing with BIC, we decided to instead place our ad in BIC and hire a local strategic marketing consultant.”

Gerstenecker added BIC has helped Continental Fabricators reach its key demographic.

Uncover additional sales leads with a BIC Magazine campaign Tom Gerstenecker, vice president of sales and estimating, Continental Fabricators Inc.

“Establishing a relationship with the amazing people at BIC has provided us additional opportunities to network and meet other key people we previously may not have been exposed to,” he explained. “We have made new contacts we wouldn’t have made without advertising in BIC. We also have had a few previous customers contact us and say they see our ad in BIC every month, which reminds them of our capabilities and quality-fabricated products.

“Take time to evaluate all your options for advertising, and then look at all the benefits that BIC has to offer. You will find BIC offers a lot of value beyond an ad space.”

For more information on Cherry Cos., visit www.cherrycompanies.com or call (800) 444-1123.

For more information on Continental Fabricators, visit www.confabinc.com or call (314) 781-6300.

For more information on BIC Alliance, contact Thomas Brinsko or Jeremy Osterberger at (281) 538-9996.