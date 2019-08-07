Turnaround performance management: Why wait?

Turnaround performance management (TAPM) is all about managing field productivity during the execution phase of a turnaround (TA). That's probably the first thing that came to your mind when you read the title above. You're not wrong, but you're not entirely right either. TAPM is multifaceted and extends through all phases of an event. Managing a TA starts the day that it's announced and ends when the books are closed, which could be a span of at least 30 months for a large event. So how does it start?

John Natarelli, Senior Manager, T.A. Cook Consultants

Let's look at the front-end loading (FEL) phase first, where there are a multitude of activities that need to be completed before execution can start. An event leader is typically the single person held accountable for TA preparation (titles will vary, but for now I'll go with event leader). This presents a challenge, as in most cases very few of the people who complete these activities actually report to this person! TAPM has to start here.

But it can't effectively occur if targets are not communicated and expectations are not set -- and not just once, but throughout the entire event. Two key elements are required to make it work. The first is a framework of how to approach TA preparation. This framework, whether it's a full-fledged (but still manageable) TA manual or a published list of 25 activities and milestones with due dates and responsibilities, should be the single tool used to manage the process of preparing for the event. It serves as the roadmap to align the team on preparation tasks and due dates, and provides the event leader with a consistent way to monitor progress.

The second item, simple but frequently overlooked, is a set communication plan that will be followed until the execution phase begins. Two meetings stick out as being the most significant, and both are led by the event leader. The first is the event kickoff meeting, which should not be conducted as a generic review of specific event details. Instead, the event leader should use it to set clear and concise expectations with all stakeholders, including o perations. The second is a regular (frequency may vary by phase) event status update meeting. This meeting should be used to communicate progress/ delays on due activities and to confirm upcoming deliverables and due dates for future ones. This becomes the foundation for TAPM in the FEL phase.

Now let's talk about TAPM where we typically think about TA performance: during the execution phase of the event. No one position better dictates how successful (in safety, quality and performance) the event will be than the foreman. While craftspeople generally take the heat for low productivity, there are factors outside of their control that typically cause it. A few proactive behaviors by the foreman can prevent many of these potential issues.

Foremen must be active in the event -- period. They must be active when supervising (not bird-dogging -- there's a big difference) their crews. They must communicate face-to-face with their crews and peers throughout the shift. Since they'll be in the field a majority of the time, attendance at meetings will be limited (one or two per shift is the norm), but they must participate in those they do attend by elevating potential issues that could impact them or their peers down the road. They should use the lookahead schedule to scope out upcoming jobs, making sure tools and materials are available and, if possible, staged, and confirm that prior job steps have been completed prior to their crews showing up. Lower-priority backup jobs should also be identified should there be delays. Training foremen on these behaviors before the event and communicating clear expectations on what they'll do during it can have positive impacts on performance during the mechanical window of the event.

Metrics, processes and procedures are directly intertwined with turnaround performance management as well, and each of these can impact results throughout the event. My point, however, is simple: Regardless of the size of the event, TAPM boils down to managing people, setting expectations and holding team members accountable during all phases of the event. Doing so will increase the likelihood of having a safe, successful turnaround that meets budgeted costs and duration.

