These maintenance, turnaround teams safely deliver results

Originally founded in 1919, Brown & Root Industrial Services LLC became a privately held organization in 2015 with new leadership and a clear vision: Build the most complete offering of industrial services backed by the most safety- and operationally focused teams in the business.

Today, that vision is a reality. Led by industry veterans Andy Dupuy and Fred A. McManus, Brown & Root is now a complete provider of complementary, yet dedicated, industrial services including engineering, construction, turnaround , maintenance and specialty services such as soft crafts (scaffolding, insulation, cooling towers, etc.) and maintains an industry-leading safety record.

With thousands of dedicated and experienced team members working on more than 150 facilities throughout North America, Brown & Root has also experienced rapid growth. The company has major execution centers in Baton Rouge and New Orleans, Louisiana; Mobile, Alabama; and Deer Park and Corpus Christi, Texas.

Brown & Root's maintenance and turnaround groups actively utilize technology to drive added efficiencies and cost savings for customers.

Additional expansion is underway to support increased demand for the company's engineering, construction and specialty services businesses. Brown & Root will soon open two additional facilities in the Houston area and is significantly increasing its presence in the midstream sector.

Throughout this growth, the company's maintenance and turnaround groups have consistently exceeded customer expectations. Brown & Root plans and safely executes nearly 30 turnarounds annually, and the turnaround team had its most successful year in 2018. The group completed its fall turnaround season by onboarding and mobilizing more than 1,500 team members in less than three weeks and executing without a recordable incident.

"We bring in proven leadership teams and empower them to execute at the highest levels of performance, and we have a large, ready-to-work base of workers backed by NCCER training," said Marcus Deal, president of the maintenance and turnaround groups. "As a result, our customers repeatedly trust us to execute their critical projects."

The maintenance and turnaround groups also actively utilize technology to drive added efficiencies and cost savings for customers. The company recently welcomed a new director of reliability and technology and created a dedicated technology committee to lead the development of additional digital and analytic tools.

"We're an operationally focused company," Deal continued. "We are always working to identify new solutions that increase consistency and help keep people safe and productive. We're using enhanced digital processes and seeing good results, and we're partnering with our customers to identify other areas where we can apply technology to help save them time and money."

For more information, visit www.brownandroot.com or call (225) 778-7655.

