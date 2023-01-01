The new year delivers advances in technology and reliability

New innovations are constantly hitting the midstream, petrochemical and refining industries.

TEAM's most recent line isolation product, SmartStop™, is the next evolution in safe hot tapping and line stopping technologies. Furthering TEAM's tradition of innovation and service leadership, SmartStop™ provides a simplified, reliable and proven line isolation that companies can depend on.

Unlike conventional line intervention systems, SmartStop™ deploys any double block and bleed line isolation through a single hot tap/line stop fitting. SmartStop™ features an integrated bleed port that vents the interspace between the primary and secondary seals, eliminating the need to perform additional hot taps to validate the integrity of each seal prior to breaking downstream containment.

Additionally, the integrated bleed port allows for the safe monitoring of zero energy for the duration of the isolation while eliminating the risk of personnel exposure. Suited for a wide variety of liquid and gas products, SmartStop™ sealing elements are ANSI 900#, fully rated and capable of sealing pressures up to 2220 psig. Unlike other double block and bleed isolation tools, SmartStop™ utilizes self-energized seals that eliminate the need of activation through pressure differential or complex hydraulic systems to create positive isolation.

Reduced fitting requirement

Double block and bleed line isolations typically require two-line stop fittings, a hot-tap equalization fitting in between the two and the associated equipment to perform. SmartStop™ reduces this to one.

Deployed through any standard fitting

A revolutionary feature of SmartStop™ is the ability for the technology to be used through any standard line stop fitting, regardless of its manufacturer. This added benefit allows for the re-entry of existing line stop fittings without modification.

Reliability through simplicity

The design of SmartStop™ includes a unique, rigid rail system that allows for minimal degrees of freedom during the insertion and retraction process. This simple and innovative trait ensures successful deployment and extraction on every project.

Enhanced flow capability

One of the major limitations of line isolation tools is the inability to tolerate flow during insertion. SmartStop™ eliminates any and all pivot points, utilizing a solely linear motion that allows the tool to tolerate significant flow during the setting process. Seamless, experienced service

TEAM is the global leader in hot tapping and line stopping technology, servicing a multitude of clients over the past 70-plus years. This extensive experience has paved the way for the superior evolution of safety and quality for line isolation solutions - SmartStop™.

Dedicated application engineering teams back field technicians and clients with advanced engineering software. TEAM's global manufacturing footprint provides clients with ISO 9001 quality machining and fabrication facilities. From engineering assessment to implementation, TEAM can quickly deliver a complete engineering, fabrication and service solution anytime, anywhere - backed by 24/7 support.

For more information, visit info.teaminc.com/smartstopbic.