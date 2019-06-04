Team successfully services catalyst dump during turnaround

Recently, the Mobile Mini Tank + Pump Solutions Baytown, Texas, team performed turnaround work for an engineering complex located in Baytown. During the turnaround, Mobile Mini increased its on-site drivers to 20 to effectively service a catalyst dump around-the-clock.

The Baytown team typically consists of nine drivers serving this engineering complex, along with one box technician and a rental coordinator/dispatcher. Mobile Mini's drivers handle all rental container moves on-site, supporting the facility's maintenance, projects and turnarounds departments.

Site Manager Andrew Likins explained his team has worked at this client's Baytown site since 2009, experiencing zero recordable injuries during its tenure there. "We do it all," he said. "Our regular duties include delivery and pick up of all roll-off boxes in the plant as well as frac tank and hose rental for turnarounds and other projects."

Mobile Mini has saved its Baytown client an estimated $250,000 a year through its tank and pump solution services, which eliminate unnecessary washouts on equipment. By having a box technician always on-site, Mobile Mini is able to regularly inspect and repair its rental equipment before any of it is reused at the facility, Likins said.

The on-site rental coordinator/dispatcher handles all calls for Mobile Mini's services. The team handles a high volume of calls each day, so the coordinator and team stay busy. The on-site coordinator is also in charge of managing rentals that are out on the units too long, Likins added. Mobile Mini's coordinators use Envirotrack reports as a tool to see what rentals they can get picked up and help manage days on rent.

Likins reported that at the end of the recent turnaround job, the customer was pleased with Mobile Mini's performance and the team was able to make all adjustments the customer needed. This is just another example of some of the many values Mobile Mini holds to: staying committed to the customer, keeping safety first and people making it happen.

"As a company, we want to be as transparent with our customers as possible," Likins said. "Having a team on-site allows our company to do just that."

