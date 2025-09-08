Tackling filtration challenges, so you don’t have to

When filtration issues threaten uptime, speed matters — and so does experience.

At Sparkling Clear Industries, we keep over 250,000 pounds of filter aids, including diatomaceous earth (DE) and perlite, stocked and ready for rapid deployment from our Houston and Clute, Texas, facilities.

Backed by experienced filtration specialists, we deliver fast, reliable service to minimize downtime, and keep operations running smoothly — with same-day delivery on our own trucks and 24/7 availability when the clock is ticking.

Weekend drop-offs, holiday runs and urgent deliveries during outages are all part of how we keep your facility running.

Why stock matters

Sourcing a product is one thing. Having it on the ground — in the right grade, quantity and ready to ship at a moment’s notice — is another. We stock a wide range of filter aids — not just in name, but in real inventory. With multiple grades and particle sizes on hand, we offer trusted brands such as Harborlite® and Celite®, available in bags or super sacks to meet your plant’s specific needs.

Our inventory also includes a robust selection of ion exchange resins and various grades of salt, both essential for industrial water treatment and softener applications.

Whether you’re running high-purity systems or tackling heavy fouling, reliable access to these materials can make or break your turnaround timeline. That’s why we don’t just promise availability — we plan for it. Our inventory levels are based on real-world demand, not just purchase orders. If your process depends on it, chances are it’s already in our warehouse.

Filter aids: Still a trusted workhorse

Commonly used in large-scale industrial filtration systems, polishing steps and other high-demand processes, these naturally derived materials offer a high surface area for fine particle capture, compatibility with a wide range of filtration systems and a cost-effective alternative to synthetic or specialty media. They also provide added protection for downstream filters and equipment, helping to extend service life and maintain system efficiency.

Application support and technical know-how

Not sure what grade or formulation you need? We’ve got you covered. Our team works directly with engineers, maintenance leads and procurement teams to match the right filter aid to each process. Whether it’s a planned upgrade or an urgent filtration issue, we bring practical insight and fast solutions.

When it comes to DE, perlite, resin or salt, Sparkling Clear Industries has been more than just a supplier since 1985 — we’ve been a trusted partner committed to your success. We stock locally to ensure rapid availability, operate our own fleet for reliable and flexible delivery, and provide around-the-clock support to keep your operations running smoothly.

Our experienced team works closely with you to understand your unique challenges, offering tailored solutions and expert guidance every step of the way. If there’s a way to meet your needs, we’ll find it.

If not, we’ll make one — because your uptime and efficiency are our highest priorities.

