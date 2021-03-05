Streamline waste services for optimized operations

Among fast-changing, day-to-day demands, it can be difficult to step back and see the big picture. Taking a close look at all environmental, industrial, transportation, storage and waste disposal functions can make the difference between costly disappointments and impressive bottom-line gains.

Michael Hill, Vice President and General Manager, Specialized Waste Systems Inc

Specialized Waste Systems Inc. (Specialized) is often called on for an emergency response or a one-time immediate need. In fact, Specialized has earned an impressive reputation by delivering 24/7, in-person services alongside total waste management. However, our true goal is to leverage the company's decades of experience in order to provide customers with long-term solutions, comprehensive service plans, and operational support to increase productivity, quality, reliability and safety.

Make the move to managed services

One of the easiest ways to improve productivity is to change the waste management function from a reactionary, demand-based method to a proactive and integrated scheduled service. Rather than making multiple calls and managing multiple vendors, customers only need to make one call to Specialized. The company's experts in the field pull samples for analysis, profile materials and determine the optimal method for final disposition. Regularly scheduled maintenance programs lead to new ideas for optimizing the entire waste streams while implementing new recycling solutions that result in valuable financial and environmental improvements.

Preplan turnaround and shutdown projects

Any project can be preengineered for maximum efficiency, productivity and reliability, including turnaround and shutdown projects. Partner with a company that can take customers from the beginning of a project to the end, starting with the most important step: preplanning. Specialized is dedicated to collaborating with customers to co-develop new solutions that address the specific needs of each customer. Combining customers' needs with Specialized's depth of cross-functional experience drives innovation that ultimately leads to increased productivity and cost reductions.

Set achievable performance standards

Creating and maintaining a performance- based culture should be part of every optimization plan. Establishing realistic goals and ensuring each employee understands how their individual performance aids in achieving these goals, strengthens the culture while uniting the team through a shared purpose. It is also critical to apply best practices for every functional area, including waste management, industrial services and emergency response. Being much more than a services provider, Specialized helps plant managers and leaders establish appropriate KPIs in every area, including compliance, waste services and response times. Specialized's individual team members - each one a specialist in their respective areas - becomes part of the customer's efforts toward improving safety and increasing productivity. Specialized also helps manage financial and performance data, with programs for customized reports and financial dashboards.

Empowering safety and compliance

No discussion about streamlined waste and industrial services would be complete without significant attention to safety, compliance and reliability. Specialized is an industry leader in setting the highest safety and training expectations for its employees. Specialized hires the most experienced, knowledgeable applicants and demands rigorous ongoing training for all those in direct service positions. This commitment to safety and quality extends across all personnel, as well as the company's extensive fleet of equipment, trucks and containers. Specialized, serving as a strategic partner, integrates these established best practices directly into its customers' plant operations.

