Stork: 150 years of innovation, growth sweeping the Gulf Coast

Exactly 150 years ago, Charles Stork opened Stork's machine factory in Hengelo, Netherlands, which marked the start of expansion for Stork into a worldwide organization that is now sweeping the Gulf Coast.

Best-in-class maintenance

The Gulf Coast is ripe with opportunity and growth, but for Stork, A Fluor Company, it means more than just trying to get in on a piece of the action. Stork is expanding its roots here because its people know what they do best -- maintenance and field service, specialty services, pipe fabrication, turnarounds and shutdowns, to name a few -- and it is a perfect fit for what Gulf Coast clients need. When Stork works alongside clients, each focusing on what they do best, they can achieve great things. And that's why Stork is here: to help clients increase their productivity and operational performance while working together safely and efficiently.

Though Stork executes work for a broad range of industries, the Gulf Coast offices are specifically geared toward providing solutions for the oil and gas and petrochemical industries as a full EPC contractor. From three hubs in Houston, Pasadena and Beaumont, Texas, and Fluor's surrounding regional headquarters and facilities, each stage of maintenance, small capital project, turnaround or asset needs are supported, from feasibility through construction and commissioning to operations and maintenance (O&M), with complete, flexible services tailored to meet each client's requirements.

How it all began

Innovation and entrepreneurship are part of Stork's DNA. In 1835, at only 13 years of age, Charles Stork had already started his career as an industrialist and entrepreneur. Over the next 30 years, he continued to grow and expand his business interests and later joined forces with his brother, Jurriaan Stork, and brother-in-law, Hendrik Ekker. In 1868, the brothers' company opened a new machine factory, marking the beginning of Stork's endless quest to both maintain and create -- a quest that still guides it 150 years later.

× Expand STO 1224_client asset life cycle circle 2018 Working with the highest safety standards, Stork's approach delivers sustainable, measurable value to reduce capital outlays, increase productivity and improve operational excellence.

Change in direction leads to growth

What began with repair work quickly grew into much more as Stork began constructing equipment, entering new markets and growing international trade.

Fast-forward through the prosperous years after World War II, when Stork became highly successful in the market for heavy capital goods, to the second half of the 20th century, when Stork began a series of acquisitions and business transactions leading to today's primary focus on maintenance.

In 1996, Stork Thermeq was launched as a producer of components for deaerators, burners and boilers. In 1999, Stork acquired Cooperheat, an international company specializing in heat treatment equipment. Today, these companies, together with Stork Turbo Services and Rotating Equipment, form the Stork Power Services division, providing service, maintenance and overhaul work across the globe. In 2007, the acquisition of MASA, a Colombian-based service provider in the field of O&M and asset management services, added significant business in the Americas. RBG Ltd., the British supplier of services in inspection, assessment and repairs for the oil and gas industry, joined Stork in May 2011.

From history to future: A combined force

Further growth for Stork required a step change. In 2015, Stork began talks with the engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance (EPFCM) powerhouse Fluor Corporation, headquartered in Texas. March 2016 marked the beginning of a new era for Stork as the acquisition became a reality. The combination of Stork with Fluor's O&M group has transformed it into a truly global market leader in the field of operations, maintenance, modifications and asset integrity: Stork, A Fluor Company.

Stork's ability to tap into Fluor's global resources offers a level of service not available from most regional and local firms.

Providing integrated solutions, services and resources

Clients' assets, throughout their entire lifecycle, are at the heart of everything Stork does. Stork's solutions, services and resources -- supported by its core values of safety, integrity, teamwork, excellence and client focus -- strengthen its clients' competitive position efficiently, sustainably and safely.

â¢ Solutions: Stork offers fully integrated solutions to support the start-up of new facilities, increase asset performance and optimize O&M strategies while fully embracing Industry 4.0 opportunities.

â¢ Services: Stork takes on the responsibility of planning, scheduling and supervising all activities from continuous site presence to large projects, thereby unburdening clients by applying Stork's industry-proven work processes and supportive automation tools.

â¢ Resources: People and tools are the foundation of all services and solutions. Whether clients need one specialist or hundreds of craft personnel to execute a project, Stork can quickly augment the resource pools required.

Comprehensive industrial maintenance

Stork provides a comprehensive maintenance service portfolio across most industry sectors. These services can be provided on a standalone basis as well as in a completely integrated fashion. Working in partnership with operators and their service providers, Stork uses its extensive knowledge and expertise to plan and execute a wide range of maintenance services, using best practices developed from many years of experience in the onshore and offshore sectors.

Turnkey service offerings are delivered via a dedicated client focal point to reduce the number of interfaces for clients, deploying multi-skilled project teams competent in a variety of core crew activities to reduce pressures on manning levels.

â¢ Pipe fabrication: In select industrial dense zones such as the Gulf Coast, Stork performs pipe fabrication in its own workshops to cost-effectively plan and execute maintenance- related work for surrounding clients, including carbon and steel alloy production, performing NDT and radiography, as well as numerous other services.

â¢ Operations: Stork teams are trained and ready to take on the daily operations of facilities, including facility management planning and control, delivering safe, reliable and predictable output. Stork optimizes clients' activities by applying 150 years of experience and expertise to the maintenance execution and operational activities that support clients' production processes. By setting new standards of excellence in O&M, Stork aims to be the industry reference -- every day, everywhere.

â¢ Turnarounds, shutdowns and outages: Whether a facility is undergoing a planned event or a forced outage, work must begin immediately and continue without interruptions until every task has been completed. A poorly handled event can mean escalating project schedules and cost overruns.

Applicable processes are complex and multidisciplinary. Stork starts by focusing on the optimization of scope within the event window. Stork listens to clients' requirements and develops a plan to ensure the event is executed as established. Stork's support extends from the scoping phase of the individual shutdown through work preparation and execution delivery.

â¢ Construction: The same principles apply to Stork's construction approach, bringing tools and skillsets to bear on clients' construction projects. For Stork, no project is too big or too small when it comes to the goal of consistent execution, safety and predictability.

â¢ Plant reliability and asset management: Stork's Asset Management Technology (AMT) consultants can assist with asset management and all aspects of operational readiness for new or expanding facilities. Services provided include condition assessment, risk-based inspection, and implementation of operations, maintenance, human resources, supply chain, training, commissioning and HSE processes.

â¢ Plant engineering services (PES): Focused on industrial clients' small and midsize engineering needs, PES provides both site and home-office-based services, which include project management along with FEED (front-end engineering design), detailed engineering, design and start-up support. Areas of expertise include power systems (including arc flash and NFPA-70E training), structural, mechanical and controls systems analysis and design. PES employs a group of cost-effective, multi-discipline engineers with broad EPC experience, but who also have extensive backgrounds in industrial operations and understand the everyday challenges faced by 24/7/365 industrial operations.

â¢ Heat treatment services: As leading innovators in the field of thermal technology, Stork Cooperheat has an established reputation in thermal technology design and engineering excellence for petrochemical, chemical, oil and gas, and power industries. Here on the Gulf Coast, turnkey services for a full range of fully engineered heat treatment services and solutions are available, including pre-heat and post-weld requirements, vessel and electrical heat treatment, induction heat treatment and offshore heat treatment. Stork Cooperheat also provides project management, consultancy and training services to clients.

â¢ Equipment, tools, scaffolding and vehicles: As part of the Fluor network, Stork also utilizes AMECO, the equipment arm, which maintains two large equipment yards in the Gulf Coast capable of providing fleet management, construction services, scaffolding, tools and consumables, blast-resistant shelters, and 24/7 turnaround and shutdown support. AMECO provides the reliable, full services of a one-stop shop for all tool and equipment needs on client sites.

Driving excellence through data

"Business as usual" is not an option in answering tomorrow's challenges and opportunities for the Gulf Coast. Embracing digitalization enables improvements to operational performance and competitiveness throughout the value chain. A data-driven way of working provides suppliers and clients with better decision-making capabilities. These capabilities maximize productivity while allowing all parties involved to continuously share, learn and adapt to new findings quickly and reliably.

The use of data is an important element for raising standards in the technical service industry, driving excellence in asset management strategies and lifting asset performance to a higher level. At Stork, data is treated as a strategic approach toward both working with clients and organizing activities internally. By promoting a culture of data-driven decision making and process digitalization, Stork continuously improves its services, tools and expertise.

Industry experts with Gulf Coast know-how

Stork's broad range of services demands an elite group of leaders who are up to the challenge of bringing the company's global expertise to the Gulf Coast, which is why industry and subject matter experts (SMEs) have been carefully selected to lead each of the three Stork hubs. People are what make a company great; they are the driving force that continually propels Stork to invent new ways of doing things, create and apply best practices, explore new possibilities and execute excellence.

Serving the Ship Channel, Golden Triangle, greater Gulf Coast and offshore markets

Stork has strategically looked at areas in the Gulf Coast where it can grow its footprint. In addition to particular specialties, each hub is capable of leveraging the full suite of Stork's onshore and offshore capabilities and reaching back into Fluor's network.

Tony Miles serves as the director of Gulf Coast Operations. He brings more than 25 years of expertise in full on-site maintenance and construction management to the Stork team. He leverages technical expertise and financial acumen to deliver the highest-quality maintenance operations and capital projects on time and under budget, with a laser focus on HSE. Miles provides guidance, empowerment, and challenging developmental and innovative opportunities for his employees and managers.

"Our goal at Stork is to drive our core value of safety at all client locations while supplying qualified craftspeople to perform our diversified services throughout the Gulf Coast," said Miles. "We will continue to partner with our clients to drive innovative technologies (IIoT) that will continue to drive the way industry performs maintenance and construction projects, allowing us to connect, interact and exchange data."

At the Pasadena hub, Chuck Ramey and Lillian T. Helms meet the Ship Channel's needs for construction, turnarounds and service work. Drawing heavily on Ramey's strong history, the Pasadena hub has positioned itself as Stork's Center of Excellence for construction. Ramey is an SME with more than 22 years of Gulf Coast experience, including direct or indirect involvement in nearly 110 capital construction, outage and turnaround projects.

"My background and experience in the field allow me to intimately understand how successful construction execution can be achieved," said Ramey. "All of the people I put on my projects are hand-selected based on their proven ability and experience, which gives me confidence knowing I have the right people on my projects. Our business is about creating and maintaining good, honest relationships with our clients as well as employees."

Helms, a University of Houston graduate, leads Gulf Coast Business Development & Strategy with more than 25 years of progressive business development experience in industrial construction, maintenance and specialty services in the oil and gas and petrochemical industries across the greater Gulf Coast. She has led and developed key strategies for client success across the upstream, midstream and downstream sectors that give excellent value-added, one-source solutions -- and her Spanish bilingualism plays a critical role on the Gulf Coast as well.

The Houston Rogerdale facility houses industry-leading technology in heat treatment, rope access, shop fabrication and numerous specialty services for both onshore and offshore capabilities. Richard Tang serves as the operations manager and director of offshore for the Houston Rogerdale office. Tang has extensive leadership experience with a strong focus on operational excellence, execution safety and customer satisfaction. He brings more than 30 years of experience building and leading teams in the manufacturing and specialty services sectors, working with major multinational clients. Iain Gault, a global technical authority on rope access, is an SME on many of Stork's specialty services. Gault has been in the maintenance, construction and inspection field (both on and offshore) for more than 30 years. He plays a vital role in Stork's Innovation & Knowledge Transfer team by developing, incorporating and bringing new technologies to Stork and to clients.

Seated in the Golden Triangle, Beaumont provides turnarounds, service work and construction services, and will continue to add to Stork's specialty services in 2019 as it expands its footprint. O&M Manager LaCarlos Francis is responsible for total project management. Through his 20-plus years of practical industry experience in both performing and overseeing all phases of industrial maintenance and construction jobs, Francis takes pride in his ability to successfully perform, oversee and complete projects on time and under budget with his comprehensive field knowledge, hands-on capabilities and communication skills.

Bringing it all together: An effective solution for clients

Stork realizes the importance of clients' time and resources, which is why the company is positioned to offer flexible, integrated-value solutions from a single trusted source across the Greater Gulf Coast and beyond.

For more information, visit www.stork.com, or call (281) 295-7847 (Pasadena), (832) 781-5700 (Houston Rogerdale) or (409) 240-2303 (Beaumont).

